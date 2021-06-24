More of the Same Thursday Night, A Nice Looking Friday on Tap!

Thursday night will bring more of the same. We are quiet and cool with lows back into the mid 50s. We could see some low 50s and upper 40s in Pocahontas county once more. This would mainly be in the high terrain. We stay dry all the way into our Friday morning commute.

Friday, we’ll start out sunny for most with clouds building as the day goes on. Highs should be back in the 80s for most with winds picking up a bit out of the south. Overnight the chance of a stray shower will grow ahead of an approaching low.

Clouds will be abundant on Saturday, but they likely won’t do much rain-wise across the region until late as we head towards Sunday. Overall we will still see some breaks of sun through the day that combined with winds out of the southeast will make for a fairly hot and humid day in the 80s. Any showers we do see will be isolated and short-lived.

Sunday, we will see on and off showers and storms as our moisture feed off to the south continues to provide heat and humidity for them. In addition, the cold front attached to the warm front from the day before is helping these storms kick-off as it bumps up against our high pressure out in the Atlantic now.

Monday, more showers and storms are possible through the afternoon hours as the heat of the day picks up. It’s likely due to high pressure we’ll see more sun than clouds which will help to further our storm coverage through the afternoon. Highs remain in the 80s.

Tuesday sees another rise of showers and isolated storms through the daytime. Most of these storms will be fueled by the sun peeking through the cloud cover, so once the day ends so will most of the showers and storms. Highs will be back to the mid-80s for most.

By Wednesday, if you haven’t picked up on the trend we’re expecting rain and hot, humid conditions. Most rain will fall through the afternoon hours but a few showers in the morning can’t be ruled out. We’ll also have to be mindful of areas that have seen the most rain by now. A few places might be seeing additional run-off due to saturated ground conditions. Highs will be in the 80s again.

In the extended forecast, our stalled-out frontal system and our blocking high are set to battle it out for control over the area. Leading to a hot, humid, and unsettled few days across much of the east coast.

TONIGHT:

Quiet and cool. Lows in the 50s.

FRIDAY:

Dry and warm with showers moving in late. Highs in the 80s.

SATURDAY:

A few isolated showers. Highs in the 70s.

SUNDAY:

A few isolated showers. Highs in the low 80s.

MONDAY:

Iso. Showers Poss. PM. Highs in the mid 80s.

TUESDAY:

Chance showers, mainly during the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

WEDNESDAY:

Still looking unsettled. Highs in the upper 80s.

THURSDAY:

Rain, thunderstorms, humid. Highs in the 80s.

FRIDAY:

Rain still possible. Highs in the 80s.

SATURDAY:

Still chances for rain. Highs in the 80s.