More Organized Rain Thursday and Friday

Thursday, rain at times is expected as our main system drags itself north through the day. Rain will be heavier at times than previous days as it comes through our area in more organized bands of rain versus the scattered showers of previous days. Highs in the low to mid-70s.

Friday, as the upper level low and the new coastal low it formed spin away nearby, another day of more organized rain showers is expected. Many flooding issues aren’t expected but pooling and ponding are probable with slow-moving showers during the day. Highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Saturday, we see the last of the rain as our main system fades away and the low off the east coast spins away into the Atlantic. Scattered showers will be the main issue, more of us will stay dry than will see any rain so overall not a terrible way to start the weekend. Highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Sunday, high pressure is going to make a brief appearance bringing mostly sunny skies and near average temperatures into the upper 60s and low 70s. A nice break from the cloudier and unsettled weather of the week before.

Monday, high pressure holds on. A little bit more sunshine and highs reaching to the upper 70s and low 80s across the area are expected as winds continue out of the southeast.

Tuesday, a renewed round of rain on a weakening cold front is possible. By the time the front itself arrives there won’t be much left to it, but it should bring a handful of us some showers. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Wednesday, highs in the mid-70s with some sunshine breaking through the clouds. Overall we should remain dry, with winds out the southeast for the middle of the week.

In the extended forecast, we don’t look to stay dry for long. Rain works its way back in on a fairly strong signal by Friday and Saturday of next week. Temperatures remain above average through the end of the 10-day, but long-range signals are calling for a shot at more normal temperatures by the end of the month!

As a reminder, the Fall Burn Ban is in effect until December 31. Take the time to remember the rules, and be sure to use common sense this Fall.

THURSDAY:

Rain likely. Highs in the low to mid-70s.

FRIDAY:

Still looking unsettled. Highs in the low 70s.

SATURDAY:

Can’t shake the rain chance. Highs in the low 70s.

SUNDAY:

Break in the rain, sun returns. Highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

MONDAY:

Drier start for the week. highs in the mid 70s.

TUESDAY:

Still quiet. Highs in the low to upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY:

Another dry day. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

THURSDAY:

Still quiet. Highs in the upper 70s.

FRIDAY:

Still dry across the region. Highs in the 70s.

SATURDAY:

Rain chances return. Highs in the low 70s.