More quiet weather to start the week of Christmas

DISCUSSION: Quiet conditions hold tight for most of us as we get begin the week. Temperatures are starting out in the mid 30s, which isn’t too bad for this time of year.

A storm system to our south is bringing rain to the southeast states, but it appears to be just far away enough to where we are staying dry here locally. An isolated shower or two can’t be ruled out along the southern WV-VA border, but most of our southern counties will just keep some extra cloud cover around for the first part of the day.

Overall nice day to start the week.

Mostly sunny skies will be present for us into the afternoon as highs climb into the mid to upper 50s. That’s quite warm for this time of year! Enjoy it by spending some time outdoors with your family.

Very calm weather will continue overnight tonight, as low temperatures dip into the 30s once again.

Good travel conditions for the holidays.

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day shows dry conditions and warm temperatures! We could be dealing with highs in the 50s both days! We could even see temperatures in the 60s! Christmas travel still looks great, especially locally!

Boxing day also looks quiet. We will keep temperatures above average in the 50s and 60s with sunshine around. We will bring a few more clouds in Friday, but for now things are looking a bit quieter with just a small chance for a shower late.

Staying above average this week.

By Saturday some showers move in and they look to continue into Sunday. Temperatures before the rain arrives still look to be mild, but after Sunday we see them fall once more.

As we move into Monday, temperatures will be cooler. Highs will be stuck in the 30s and low 40s and we could be dealing with lingering snow showers to kick off the work week.

If you were hoping for a White Christmas, don’t get your hopes up. As temperatures stay a bit more mild and we stay dry, it is very unlikely anyone will have the required inch of snow on the ground to qualify for a White Christmas. Maybe next year!

10 Day Forecast.

TODAY:

More dry time. A few more clouds south. Above average upper 50s.

TONIGHT:

Calm night ahead. Lows in the 30s.

CHRISTMAS EVE:

Dry and warm with highs in the mid 50s and low 60s.

CHRISTMAS DAY:

Sunny and warm with highs in the mid 50s and low 60s.

BOXING DAY:

Still quiet and warm with highs in the 50s and 60s.

FRIDAY:

More clouds around with showers approaching by the midnight hour. Highs in the 50s.

SATURDAY:

Rain returns. Highs in the 50s.

SUNDAY:

More showers that transition to mix by the evening. Highs in the 40s.

MONDAY:

Wintry mix and some snow. Highs in the 30s and 40s.

TUESDAY:

Clearing out, and closer to average in the 40s.

WEDNESDAY:

Dry with highs in the 40s.



