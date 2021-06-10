More Rain and Flooding Concerns Today

Thursday a more defined area of rain is expected as a weak low pressure and a trough push through and help to spark up more widespread storms. Once again these will be very efficient at producing rain, and has the potential to cause issues for much of the region when it comes to potential flooding. Highs in the upper 70s.

Thursday, the entire area again is under a Medium risk for flooding, We’ll have to watch closely as most of the region will be prone to excessive run-off due to previous heavy rain earlier in the week. Small creeks and streams will likely rise first and fastest!

Friday, we maintain our highs into the upper 70s with plenty of humidity as dewpoints stay into the 60s and 70s. Rain and heavy downpours are still expected to be an issue through much of the region as our main area of low pressure continues to move at a snails pace through the area.

For the entire area a medium risk of flooding still exists by Friday. Small creeks and streams are still liable to run high the fastest due to heavy rain. At this point though, the rivers may have had a chance to catch up as they tend to respond slower to heavy rain events, and will need to be watched!

Saturday is beginning to trend drier. We could still see a few isolated showers and storms, but they won’t be as numerous. We could even see some sun, something that will have been lacking for a few days at this point. Temperatures warm up slightly with some still stuck in the upper 70s but a few should return to the 80s.

Sunday, we’re continuing to remain unsettled and rainy across much of the region, though coverage of showers and storms should be less than previous days. Most of the rain should be focused along a weak cold front. Highs are set to return to the upper 70s for most.

Monday in the wake of Sunday’s front a few more showers and slow-moving storms are expected to crop up across the area. We’re still tapping into that southern moisture at this point so anything that does form will bring another round of very heavy rain. Highs stick to the low 80s for most.

Tuesday another weak cold front swings through producing another round of showers mainly only along the front itself through the afternoon hours. This will be the final encore of heavy rain potential in our area before high pressure moves in overnight. Highs are back in the 80s one more time.

Wednesday, high pressure is nestled into the east coast providing relief from the heat, humidity and rain we’ve been seeing for days on end. Highs will be back in the low 70s with mostly clear skies.

In the extended forecast high pressure keeps us dry and sunny. Giving many a chance to dry out a bit after well over a months worth of rain fell in some areas. Highs slowly climb back to the 80s by the end of next week!

THURSDAY:

Scattered showers and storms. Highs in the low 80s.

FRIDAY:

Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the low 80s.

SATURDAY:

Looking drier. Highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

SUNDAY:

Mostly sunny with a small chance for some storms. Highs in the upper 70s.

MONDAY:

Iso. Storms. Highs in the low 80s.

TUESDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the mid-80s

WEDNESDAY:

Partly sunny and hot. High in the mid-70s.

THURSDAY:

Still looking quiet. Highs in the 70s.

FRIDAY:

Still dry, Highs in the 70s and 80s.

SATURDAY:

Sunny, dry, mild. Highs in the 80s.