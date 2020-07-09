More Rain for Friday

Thursday night we can just copy and paste from yesterday. Any showers that are left from the afternoon fizzle out across the region by sunset. We are left with a few clouds but there will still be many areas with clear skies, this combined with another night of relatively light winds takes us back into the mid 60’s for lows.

Friday should be one of the more active days of the week. It starts out as any other day this week has with showers and storms in the afternoon and highs in the 80’s for most. Then showers and storms begin to develop during the late afternoon as a cold front pushes through. This will bring overnight showers and storms for most, no severe weather is expected at this time, but rain could get heavy.

For the weekend, Saturday post-cold front will have a few lingering showers and storms throughout the day time and the afternoon. We could bring back some sunshine by the late afternoon. We fall back to right around average with highs in the low 80’s for most and we shed some of the humidity we’ve had all week. Sunday we get a bit warmer with some climbing into the mid 80’s for highs, we spend a majority of the day dry save for a few stray showers.

Looking into next week, things look relatively dry to start out with temperatures remaining near or just above average. Past mid-week there are indications of some impressive heat making a return for everyone, along with the return of some showers and storm chances. As we get closer this weekend we’ll iron out the details further. It does look like we could see a couple of days in the 90s across much of the area!

As of now severe weather does not look likely at any point during the next 10 days but, remember that severe weather season is now in full swing. Be sure you have two ways to receive alerts and warnings! NOAA Weather Radio is something we always recommend, and it makes a great gift too.



TONIGHT:

Drying out. Mild. Lows in the mid 60s.

FRIDAY:

Better chance for showers and storms. Highs in the 80s.

SATURDAY:

More of the same with lingering showers then some drying. Highs in the 80s.

SUNDAY:

A little bit drier. Highs in the 80s.

MONDAY:

Rain chances remain, but they are small. Highs in the 80s.

TUESDAY:

Drying out. Highs staying in the 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

Looking dry. HOT. Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

THURSDAY:

Shower and storm chances return. Highs around 90.

FRIDAY:

A shower or two. Highs in the 80s.

SATURDAY:

Looking dry, with a stray shower. Highs in the 80s.

SUNDAY:

Fairly quiet. Highs near 90.