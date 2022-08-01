Monday will be a day for the umbrella as scattered showers push through starting early. Your morning commute looks soggy slowing your commute at times. Hydroplaning will be a real threat during heavier rain showers. Throughout the day we’ll see showers then thunderstorms here and there. Some breaks allow us to move temps up a little closer to average in the upper 70s and low 80s. A line of storms tonight could bring gusty winds and localized high water.



A slight risk of flash flooding is possible for our Monday. A few heavy downpours and afternoon thunderstorms could produce enough rain for scattered flash flooding issues. #TurnAroundDon’tDrown. Severe weather risk for today remains mainly towards our west but one or two strong storms are possible with a line this evening. High winds and small hail will be our main threat.





Tuesday we start out once again with showers and downpours. Even a rumble of thunder is possible before noon as a cold front pushes through. Temps remain stunted in the upper 70s and low 80s with extra cloud cover for most of the day. The afternoon looks to thin out showers and storms with a few peeks of sunshine before the evening hours.

Wednesday we catch a break from the rain for a little as we see things quiet down across the two Virginia’s for a bit. An isolated shower can’t be ruled out mainly towards the eastern mountains as we remain muggy. More sunshine to enjoy though, so not all bad. Highs moves into the low 80s with the extra sunshine.

Thursday we get into more of a summertime pattern with mostly dry hours throughout much of the start of Thursday. During the afternoon, heat and humidity allow for a few storms to develop thanks to an approaching cold front. Rain and storms will continue through the overnight into Friday morning. Highs remain near average in the low to mid 80s.

Friday we start the day with a few showers with thunderstorms for the afternoon as our cold front takes its time pushing out. It’ll take much of the day but we’ll see storms begin to taper off into the nighttime hours. Highs drop back a bit into the upper 70s and low 80s.



Saturday a few lingering showers still roam the area early in the day. A new low looks to form off the Virginia coastline giving us more chances of rain and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening hours. Most of the rain will be towards the eastern mountains. Temps remain in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Sunday will be a mixed bag kind of day with showers and storms for the eastern side of the state. That is until the afternoon when heating and humidity allow for a few rumbles of thunder. Scattered in nature, we’ll still see a few moments of sunshine. Highs once again are stuck in the upper 70s and low 80s.

In our extended forecast, we can’t seem to shake the daily rain chances and temps looks to briefly warm up before falling below average once again. There are no clear signs of improvements in long range forecasts so it looks like we’ll start August not feeling like August.

With summer weather we must watch for summer storms so make sure your thoughts are turning to preparedness! Refresh your emergency kit and grab that NOAA weather radio that’s still on your shopping list. Add it to your baby registry, wedding registry – and don’t forget an external antenna, as many of us need one to get the best reception.

