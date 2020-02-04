More Rain on Tap







DISCUSSION: Tonight looks wet as well. Overnight temperatures aren’t looking all that bad though as we are expected to drop into just the mid 40s. This will set us up for a mild, though rainy, start to Wednesday. Winds will continue to gust to about 25 MPH.

Tonight’s Forecast

Wednesday brings more rain to the region. We will see a healthy dose of rain first thing in the morning, lighter showers by the afternoon and heavier rain returns going into the evening. Temperatures will still be mild as highs make it back into the mid 50s and we keep overnight lows warm enough where we are dealing with all rain. We will have to start watching our flood prone areas by Wednesday evening.

The Day Ahead

More rain is in the forecast on Thursday. Temperatures will warm back up to about 60 degrees during the day. The cold front finally passes heading into the evening and that will allow temperatures overnight to drop cold enough where we could be dealing with some snow heading out the door on Friday morning.

With rainfall totals between 1.5-2″ with an isolated spot up to 3″ through the week, we will need to watch flood prone areas as high water issues will be possible. Keep an eye on all rivers, streams and creeks. Also watch in poor drainage areas, especially during heavier downpours.

Rain Totals

Friday will bring cooler air. Highs will be stuck in the mid 30s and we could start the day off with some snow showers. We eventually dry out heading into the afternoon, but remain cloudy and cold. Overnight lows will drop below the freezing mark into Saturday morning.

We don’t look to stay dry for long after Friday. A quick hitting system looks to arrive on Saturday and bring a quick shot of snow Saturday night. This system looks to move in late during the afternoon and continue through the very early morning hours on Sunday before we briefly dry out. Accumulations will be possible Saturday night into Sunday morning as overnight lows drop into the upper 20s. Highs on Saturday will be in the 40s and by Sunday afternoon we are dry with highs back in the 40s.

We do look to warm up once more heading into the following week. As a matter of fact, the first half of February is looking fairly mild and above average. Punxsutawney Phil has predicted an early spring for the second year in a row. As of right now it looks like he may be right! We also look very active as we need to keep rain chances in the forecast through much of next week.

10 Day Forecast



TONIGHT:

More showers. Mild. Lows in the upper 40s and low 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

More rain likely. Highs near 50.

THURSDAY:

More rain showers, some heavy at times. Snow possible late. Highs in the 50s.

FRIDAY:

Snow showers possible, then drying out later. Highs in the 30s.

SATURDAY:

Rain and snow likely especially at night. Highs in the 40s

SUNDAY:

Drier after a morning snow shower. Highs in the 40s

MONDAY:

Mostly dry with rain moving in late. Highs in the 40s.

TUESDAY:

Rain showers. Highs in the 40s.

WEDNESDAY:

Still unsettled. Highs in the upper 40s.

THURSDAY:

More rain. Highs in the 40s.

FRIDAY:

Still unsettled. Highs in the 40s.





