More Rain on the Way

Today we see highs in the upper 50s, rain remains in the forecast. As do some gustier winds across the region, wind gusts 30 to 35 MPH remain possible.

Tonight we get some breaks in the rain, but some if not all of us will still see some through the overnight. Lows on Wednesday spend another night in the 40s.

Tomorrow we keep the showers flowing across the region, though we do see the opportunity to see some more breaks in the clouds as our low begins to shift. We start to warm up too! Highs get back into the 60’s , while still below average its an improvement over the 50s.

Friday brings more of the same, with showers still pushing through the region continuing to add to our rain totals. By time the day ends on Friday, some of us will have seen another 1.5 inches of rain!

There is some risk for excessive rainfall so flash flooding is a possibility. Another week to stay weather aware, especially if you live near an area prone to localized water issues. We cannot stress enough: do NOT attempt to drive through flood waters, this includes low bridges with high water underneath them. Culverts and pipes can become unstable and a road washing out may not be visible while flooding is occurring. Driving into these conditions can be a fatal mistake. Turn around, don’t drown! Rain totals could range from 2-3 inches with a few spots seeing even more than that throughout the week.

Wednesday Flood Potential

Thursday Flood Potential

This coming weekend the 70s make a return with partly cloudy skies and a chance to dry out some before rain chances return the following week. Memorial Day weekend isn’t looking bad overall, but there could be some showers around throughout the weekend, but we will see more sunshine and dry time than we saw throughout much of the week. Some of us will even stay dry!

Arthur is now a post-tropical system so it has lost all of it’s tropical characteristics. It heads back out to sea over the next few days, but doesn’t move quite far enough to help us dry out. This is why we are staying unsettled. Until Arthur moves on, we will be stuck in this dreary pattern because our front can not move out.

While things aren’t looking favorable for severe weather in the short-term forecast, remember that severe weather season is now in full swing. Be sure you have two ways to receive alerts and warnings! NOAA Weather Radio is something we always recommend, and it makes a great gift too



TODAY:

Showers continue. Highs in the upper 50s.

THURSDAY:

Shower chances linger. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

FRIDAY:

Rain showers possible. Highs in the 60s to low 70s.

SATURDAY:

Drying out with a few showers. Highs in the 70s.

SUNDAY:

Even drier, but a pop up shower is still possible. Highs in the 70s.

MONDAY:

Showers possible. Highs in the 70s.

TUESDAY:

Showers possible. Highs in the 70s.

WEDNESDAY:

More rain, warmer with highs near 80.

THURSDAY:

More of the same. Still warm with highs in the 70s.

FRIDAY:

Showers stick around. Highs in the mid 70’s