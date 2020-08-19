More rain this afternoon

Today will be much like Tuesday but we have some showers around this morning, then by the afternoon more showers and storms come into the forecast. Rain chances are on the lower side but they still exist so grab the umbrella! The rain will cool us off just a bit, afternoon highs will depend on if we can shake the clouds we might not make it out of the70s.

Rain on Wednesday will be heavy at times and in some parts of the two Virginias we could see a few isolated flooding issues arise. The ground is still saturated from last week, so we still have to watch closely for some excessive run-off through the afternoon and evening hours.

Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with areas of patchy fog early Thursday so give yourself a little extra time in the morning on the roadways. Overnight lows will make it back down into the upper 50s.

Thursday, more rain is in the forecast by the afternoon. It is the start of what looks like to be a wet three day stretch. Highs remain similar to Wednesday into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Friday our rain chances are the highest of the week, as more consistent showers and storms will be present in the afternoon hours. Heavy rain continues into Saturday, highs will dip back towards the mid and upper 70s on the back end of a cold front. Sunday dries out a bit, and warms up to the upper 70s and low 80s.

Next week looks to be a turning point as high pressure starts to build back in with lower rain chances and warmer temperatures, stay tuned for more as we get closer.

Remember that severe weather season is now in full swing. Be sure you have two ways to receive alerts and warnings! NOAA Weather Radio is something we always recommend, and it makes a great gift too.

TODAY:

Rain chances in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

THURSDAY:

Afternoon rain. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

FRIDAY:

Good chance of rain. Highs in the upper 70s low 80s.

SATURDAY:

Rain chances stick around. Highs in the upper 70s.

SUNDAY:

Rain chances are lower. Highs around 80.

MONDAY:

Can’t shake the rain chances. Highs in the low 80s.

TUESDAY:

Still some small rain chances. Highs in the low 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

Rain in the forecast for now. Highs in the low 80s.

THURSDAY:

Slight Rain chances. Highs in the 80s.

FRIDAY:

Rain chances remain. Highs in the 80s.