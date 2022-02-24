AN AREAL FLOOD WATCH IS IN PLACE FOR FAYETTE, RALEIGH, NICHOLAS, WYOMING AND MCDOWELL COUNTIES UNTIL 7 AM FRIDAY MORNING

Thursday, we’re back to more consistent, heavy at times, rainfall across the entire area. Flooding concerns jump right back to the top of our list as the ground will still be fairly saturated from Tuesday meaning most of the water will end up in the sewers or the rivers during the day. We’ll see winds pick up to 25mph at times throughout the day as well. Highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.

A small risk for flooding will be in place for our western counties, but everyone needs to monitor all flood prone areas throughout the day on Thursday and then again as we start to transition into our Friday. Rain will be heaviest to start the day and then to finish it. Rain totals will be between another inch and an inch and a half on top of what we’ve already seen.

Friday, the last of our system begins to exit as a cold front swings through the region. This will bring another round of healthy rainfall through the morning with a brief change to a wintry mix or even snow across the mountains during the afternoon as cold air rushes in. It is likely we’ll still be seeing rises along local rivers, creeks, and streams through Friday morning. Gusts will get up to 30mph through the day, with the strongest winds east of the mountains. Isolated power outages are possible, but not likely. Highs in the 50s will be found in the morning with falling temperatures through the day.

Saturday, a few clouds are expected but we should start to clear out and see some sunshine throughout the day. This will help the ground dry out significantly! Otherwise it will be chilly with highs into the upper 30s and low 40s.

Sunday, we’ll see a bit more cloud cover as a system passes off to our south. Generally we should remain dry but our southwestern Virginia counties should be aware that an isolated shower or two is possible. Highs return to the low to mid 40s.

Monday has trended drier as high pressure is expected to move in and shut down any potential upslope snows. That means a brisk, but clear day with plenty of sunshine. Highs in the 40s are expected.

Tuesday, we’ll keep the drier trend going with more sunshine as high pressure is firmly entrenched. Highs return to the upper 40s in the mountains and the 50s for the rest of the region.

Wednesday, more sunshine is expected as it becomes clear we’ve definitely bucked our active pattern. Highs return to the 40s as winds shift out of the northwest.

In the extended forecast there aren’t any solid chances for rain and snow as we head into March but we’ll have to watch closely as we can easily slip back into a more active pattern. Highs generally return to the 40s and 50s.

THURSDAY:

Rain likely most of the day. Highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.

FRIDAY:

Rain then some brief snow late. Highs in the 40s.

SATURDAY:

Slow clearing. Highs in the 30s.

SUNDAY:

Some clouds, rain/snow off to our south. Highs near 40.

MONDAY:

Looking drier. Highs in the 40s.

TUESDAY:

Clear & seasonable. Highs in the low 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

Looking dry. Highs in the 40s.

THURSDAY:

More sunshine. Highs in the 40s.

FRIDAY:

Partly cloudy. Highs in the 40s and 50s.

SATURDAY:

Some showers. Highs in the 50s.