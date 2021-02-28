More Rain Today, Flooding Concerns Linger

AREAL FLOOD WATCHES REMAIN IN EFFECT FOR EVERYONE UNTIL 7AM MONDAY MORNING

We will have to keep a very close eye on streams, creeks, and rivers throughout the weekend.

Today, we have a period of drier weather through the morning and early afternoon hours which will allow the rivers and streams to move what we’ve already seen down and out. Our next round of rain arrives this afternoon along a cold front and will once again bring heavy rain to the region. Another 1-2 inches of rain for most should be anticipated through Monday morning.

Additional flooding remains a concern especially through this afternoon and overnight into Monday. A medium to high risk of flooding exists for most of the viewing area today. Remember, if you come across a flooded roadway “Turn Around and Don’t Drown”.

Monday the rain continues but likely only for the morning hours before slowly drying out for the remainder of the day. Clouds are likely to stick around though even after the rain comes to an end. We’ll still have to watch the creeks, streams, and rivers as they can often have a bit of a delayed response to heavy rains.

Tuesday looks drier with high pressure muscling the rain out of the area. We’ll have the chance to see some sun, but it will be cooler as our approaching high is coming out of the north. But, after 4 days of rain who can complain, at least the sun will be out.

Another round of showers is possible for Wednesday but for now chances are low. Otherwise fairly cloudy weather should be expected to remain. Temperatures near average in the mid 40s will hold on but it certainly won’t be as warm as it has been.

Thursday looks to be dry. Highs will make their way to the 50s with some more sun possible through the clouds. Friday into Saturday is looking unsettled, with some clearing expected early next week. Some cooling down this coming weekend into next week temperature-wise before another rebound, so winter may not be done quite yet…

In the extended forecast more storms are showing strong signals for popping their head in. Especially now since we’re in March which is a transition month between winter and spring it will be a bit harder to grab cold air for wintry precipitation but it is not out of the question so don’t put away the snow shovels JUST yet.

Your latest 10-day forecadst.

SUNDAY:

Heavy rain likely, thunder possible. Highs in the 60s.

MONDAY:

Rain showers early, breezy. Clearing late. Highs in the 40s.

TUESDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY:

Snow showers possible early, rain showers during the day. Highs in the low 40s.

THURSDAY:

Still dry with highs in the 50s.

FRIDAY:

Rain possible. Highs in the 40s.

SATURDAY:

Early rain. Otherwise nice. Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY:

Quiet. Highs in the 30s.

MONDAY:

Partly cloudy. Highs in the 40s.

TUESDAY:

Looking sunny. Highs in the 50s.