More Rain Tomorrow. Nicer Midweek

Tonight will bring cloudy skies, but we stay mild. Overnight lows are only going to drop into the low 50s to begin our morning. A light shower is still possible, but we will be a bit drier for the overnight period.

Monday will bring more rain to the area. Scattered showers and even some rumbles of thunder will be possible on and off throughout the entire day. Cloudy skies will be the prominent feature yet again and this will keep temperatures below average once more. Highs will make it into the mid and upper 60s. This will be the last day of below average temperatures for a while!

Tuesday some showers and a rumble of thunder will stick with us through the late morning and early afternoon. We will see more 70’s across our region than has been the case if we can manage a few hours of sunshine into the afternoon hours. Overnight lows staying above the 50-degree mark for most. Storms will be scattered in nature and severe weather isn’t looking likely at this point.

Wednesday high pressure tries to take control but we still run the very small risk of a few showers and maybe a thunderstorm showing up by the afternoon. Highs are expected to be back in the mid 70s pushing near 80 for the coalfields. This will be a drier day though and we should see more sun than rain.

Thursday we fully dry out and see widespread sunshine make a return to the region. Highs will be in the upper 70s with some warming spots near the low 80s. This will likely be one of the nicest days all month!

We will keep this trend going Friday, Saturday and Sunday! It looks like warmth and sunshine is on tap for much of the weekend!!

In the extended forecast we hold onto near to above-average temperatures, along with intermittent rain and thunderstorms as another unsettled weather pattern sets up.

TONIGHT:

Some showers with lows in the low 50s.

MONDAY:

Rain/thunder chances growing. Highs in the mid 60s.

TUESDAY:

Chance for lingering showers/storm. Highs in the low 70s.

WEDNESDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

THURSDAY:

Keeping dry, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

FRIDAY:

Still quiet and hot. Highs near 80.

SATURDAY:

Looking quiet. Highs near 80.

SUNDAY:

Clearing and mild. Highs pushing 80.

MONDAY:

Isolated Shower/storm. Highs again near 80.