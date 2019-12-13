More Rain Tonight and Through the Weekend

DISCUSSION: Overnight temperatures into Saturday will only drop into the mid to upper 30s as we continue to see plain rain showers falling across the area. Rain will continue through the evening and into the early morning hours on Saturday.

Tonight’s Forecast

Highs for Saturday afternoon will climb into the low 40s as more rain falls through the day. Later on, it looks like some more wintry weather will return.

The Day Ahead

The arrival of colder air on the back end of this system will help us mix in some snow Saturday evening and overnight into Sunday. Accumulation shouldn’t be much more than a light coating for some of us by the morning. However, the western slopes could see up to 2″ of snow.

Small Snow Totals Saturday

Snow showers will linger just a bit into our Sunday. As you head off to your morning services we will be dealing with clouds and temperatures near the freezing mark. Some snow showers will still be possible, but most clear up well before lunchtime and highs will reach the upper 30s. We will be dry the rest of the day, but clouds continue to build in through the evening and a few showers are possible as we approach the midnight hour.

Weekend Planner

After that another storm system looks to roll in to kick off the work week. We will see mainly rain Monday and showers pick up late Monday night into early Tuesday. Rain will be heavy at times, but we are warm on Monday as highs are near the 50 degree mark. We stay above freezing as we move into Tuesday so we remain all rain for Tuesday morning.

By Tuesday afternoon, showers try to wrap up as cold air moves in. We could have enough moisture left over for a few light snow showers late Tuesday and very early Wednesday morning, but this doesn’t look like it will amount to much.

Flooding will be a concern by Monday night. Between now and Tuesday morning we look to pick up 1-2″ of rain which combined with snow melt could cause some slight flooding issues. Keep an eye on flood prone areas throughout our Monday evening.

Rain Totals by Tuesday

Quieter conditions return Wednesday afternoon and we look to stay dry Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. We are cold Wednesday as highs only make it into the low 30s. We are in the upper 30s on Thursday and back to average in the 40s by Friday.

More showers are possible on Saturday of next week. This also looks to be mainly rain. We clear out as we close the weekend out and looks like we head into the week of Christmas with quieter conditions.

10 Day Forecast

TONIGHT:

More rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

SATURDAY:

Rain showers. Mixing possible late. Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY:

Lingering flurries, then dry. Highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.

MONDAY:

Rain returns. Highs in the 40s.

TUESDAY:

Rain continues. Changes to flurries late. Highs in the 40s.

WEDNESDAY:

Drying up. Highs in the 30s.

THURSDAY:

Dry and sunny. Highs in the 40s.

FRIDAY:

Looking quiet. Highs in the 40s.

SATURDAY:

More showers. Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the 40s.

MONDAY:

Quieter. Highs in the 40s.