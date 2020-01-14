More Rain Wednesday







DISCUSSION: Tonight will bring the chance for just a few showers, though many of us are looking drier than Monday night. Expect lows in the 40s again which is still above average for this time of year.

Tonight’s Forecast

Wednesday will bring more rain to the region, especially later in the afternoon. Temperatures are still mild in the low 60s and upper 50s. Overnight lows remain above the freezing mark as well, so we are dealing with all rain heading into Thursday morning.

The Day Ahead

Thursday could bring a lingering morning shower before we dry out for the afternoon. Temperatures will be cool, but still a bit above average in the low and mid 40s. Overnight lows will be cooler as we drop below the freezing mark into the low 30s.

Friday will be dry to start and then a few showers begin to move in late in the evening. Most of us will squeeze out a completely dry day with highs in the upper 40s. Rain chances will start to increase after midnight and into our weekend. We could even see some freezing rain, sleet and snow as we move into early Saturday morning.

Temperature Trend

Precipitation chances pick up on Saturday. This storm could bring a mix of rain and snow alongside breezy conditions as well. During the day we are mainly rain as temperatures are in the low 50s, but colder temperatures finally make a return behind this system. We could see a quick transition to mix or snow heading into early Sunday morning. Highs from Sunday into the following week will be back down in the 30s and even 20s. A few lingering snow showers will be possible early on Sunday before we dry out for the afternoon. We look to be quieter as we kick off the next week, but with the quiet conditions comes much colder temperatures.

We are still looking to be below average as far as snowfall is concerned for the month of January. On average, we receive 18 inches of snow during the month of January (NWS climate data for Beckley). We have kept temperatures far above average as we kicked the month off. Even though we look to close the month on a much colder note, the pattern favors drier conditions which will make it hard to fill that snow deficit.

10 Day Forecast



TONIGHT:

Less showers, still mild. Lows in the 40s.

WEDNESDAY:

A few more showers. Highs in the 50s.

THURSDAY:

Drying out and cooler. Highs in the 40s.

FRIDAY:

A few showers possible very late. Highs in the 40s.

SATURDAY:

Looking unsettled. Mixed bag of everything. Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY:

Lingering flurries, then dry but much colder. Highs in the 30s.

MONDAY:

Quiet again, but cold. Highs in the 30s.

TUESDAY:

Staying cold. Highs in the 20s and 30s.

WEDNESDAY:

Still dry and chilly. Highs in the 30s.

THURSDAY:

Still quiet. Highs in the low 40s.





