More Showers and Overcast Skies Today

Today we see more of the same. Cloudy skies stick around and our temperatures struggle to make their way out of the upper 60’s. A few will get past 70° but mainly only in our western counties. We keep the chance of showers in the forecast Tuesday as well, not everyone will see them, but they will be around. The best chance for rain comes east of I-77.

Tuesday night, we keep the clouds in the picture lows again fall into the lower 50’s keeping a bit of a chill in the air. A passing shower or two remains possible overnight Tuesday as we hold onto some unsettled conditions.

Wednesday, we keep the theme of gray skies and passing showers. Highs remain limited due to the cloud cover and a northwesterly flow. Many will end up in the upper 60’s again with a few 70’s sprinkled in if the sun can peek out from behind the clouds. Overnight the clouds remain and our chances for showers stays about the same as during the day. Lows fall into the mid 50’s.

Thursday is our best chance for more widespread shower activity as a coastal low begins to shift further north just off of Virginia. Most will see showers during the day, and a few will linger into the evening and overnight hours. Highs make a slight improvement with more seeing the opportunity to climb towards the low 70’s.

Friday we keep a chance of showers in the forecast, but again only some will see them many look to be dry to start the weekend off. Highs will improve towards the low to mid 70’s for all as the clouds finally look to break up across the region and more sunshine is able to make it through.

Saturday, we keep things sunny with the chance of a shower still in the forecast. Highs in the 80s are expected. Sunday we keep the warming trend going with highs in the low 80’s and plenty of sunshine with just an isolated shower. Monday we hold onto the low 80’s for highs a passing shower is in the forecast for now. Tuesday is still warm with highs remaining in the upper 70’s and low 80’s.

Remember that severe weather season is now in full swing. Be sure you have two ways to receive alerts and warnings! NOAA Weather Radio is something we always recommend, and it makes a great gift too.

TUESDAY:

A shower or two. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

WEDNESDAY:

Showers stick around. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

THURSDAY:

Better shower chances. Highs in the low 70s.

FRIDAY:

One or two showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

SATURDAY:

Still hanging on to showers. Highs in the 80s.

SUNDAY:

Showers possible. Highs in the low 80s.

MONDAY:

A shower or two possible, but mostly dry and sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TUESDAY:

Chance of showers. Highs in the low 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

More of the same. Highs in the 80s.

THURSDAY:

Showery, with some sun. Highs near 80.