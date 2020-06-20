More Showers and Storms Possible this Afternoon

Saturday (first day of astronomical summer), we have to watch again for more showers and storms by the afternoon hours. Some could provide a healthy dose of rain possibly leading to some localized flooding issues after all the rain we’ve already seen. Highs in the upper 70’s and low 80’s are expected. Saturday night any showers that did manage to pop up fizzle away around sunset leaving a comfortable evening and overnight with lows in the low to mid 60’s.

Sunday we keep the warming trend going with highs in the low 80’s and plenty of sunshine with just an isolated shower here or there. It will be great weather to get out and celebrate Dad! By the evening if you’re trying to grill there will be great weather for it, a great chance to use that patio furniture to if you have it. Sunday night mimics the one before with lows in the 60’s and dry conditions.

Starting the work week off on Monday we keep things in the 80’s with better chances to see showers returning in the afternoon hours for most. Overnight showers dwindle as the sun begins to set, and we end up with another comfortable night in the mid 60’s.

Tuesday we see some of our best chances for unsettled weather with a good chance of some thunderstorms alongside abundant showers across the two Virginia’s as a cold front begins to work its way through the area. This is going to lead to the hottest day of the week with highs in the mid 80’s! Overnight Tuesday we see some cooler air work into the area behind the front lows still stick in the 60’s for most.

Wednesday we see more showers across the region with a few thunderstorms still possible, it will be noticeably cooler with highs in the mid 70’s. Thursday we are still unsettled with showers and some thunderstorms possible we do see a rebound temperature wise towards the upper 70’s. We keep the rebound going on Friday with temperatures trying to go to the 80 degree mark. Through next weekend unsettled weather sticks around but we hold on to temperatures near 80 degrees.

Remember that severe weather season is now in full swing. Be sure you have two ways to receive alerts and warnings! NOAA Weather Radio is something we always recommend, and it makes a great gift too.

