More Showers and Storms this Afternoon

Today we see much the same that we saw yesterday. By the afternoon we have the chance to see a some slow moving showers and thunderstorms pop up across the two Virginia’s. Some minor issues with pooling and ponding on the roads are likely if one of these areas of rain sits over one area to long. Highs will climb back to the mid and upper 80’s for a lot of us, and end up feeling a bit warmer than that thanks to the humidity.

Overnight we’ll hold onto some cloud cover keeping things relatively mild into Tuesday morning. Any lingering showers or storms will phase out as the sun sets across the region. Lows look to be in the mid 60’s with a few upper 60’s sprinkled in.

Tuesday looks a little drier than Monday, but we still run the chance for a few slow moving afternoon showers and storms. It will be another hot one with temperatures back on the rise towards the mid and upper 80’s for a lot of us. It will still be pretty humid which will likely (again) cause it to feel a little hotter out there than it really is. Tuesday night lows return to the mid 60’s for most with generally clear skies and light winds expected across the region.

Wednesday we see more widespread chances for showers and storms to come back into the forecast, again we face some issues with these being slow moving and causing some areas to pool up with water. Things look to remain hot across the area with highs sticking with the mid and upper 80’s. Don’t forget despite our storm chances high pressure is still in control. Overnight lows make their way back to the 60’s on Wednesday.

The end of the week looks to go one of two ways. One solution has a coastal low just off shore of the Carolina’s and Virginia that works to keep us on the drier side Thursday and Friday. The other solution has the low riding just along the shoreline if not on it and brings us some better rain chances to end the work week. Regardless things still look hot in the 80’s in either solution.

The weekend ahead looks wet as a cold front looks to head through on Saturday bringing some of our most solid rain chances this week into play. Details will have to be ironed out as the week goes o but it looks like another good soaking with some rumbles of thunder possible…stay tuned. Sunday into Monday looks unsettled to with some showers and storms remaining in the forecast. Temperatures look to remain nearer to average during this period too.

As of now severe weather does not look likely at any point during the next 10 days but, remember that severe weather season is now in full swing. Be sure you have two ways to receive alerts and warnings! NOAA Weather Radio is something we always recommend, and it makes a great gift too.

MONDAY:

Showers and storms likely. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

TUESDAY:

A few storms. Highs around the mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

Isolated storms. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

THURSDAY:

Still a chance of a showers. Highs in the 80s.

FRIDAY:

Chance of showers. Highs in the 80’s.

SATURDAY:

Better chance of rain. Highs in the 80s.

SUNDAY:

Hanging on to rain chances. Highs in the 80s. MONDAY: Smaller rain chances. Highs in the 80s. TUESDAY: Afternoon pop up showers. Highs staying in the 80s. WEDNESDAY: Pop up showers in the afternoon. Highs staying in the 80s.