More showers hanging around today

DISCUSSION: Dense fog has settled into many spots across our area this morning, which will reduce your visibility on the morning commute. Plan accordingly by heading out earlier and driving slower this morning! Temperatures are a bit cooler, but not bad for this time of year. Most of us as seeing low 40s with a few spots in the 30s out the door.

Most of us wills start the day dry with just an isolated shower or two around our southern counties this morning.

Scattered showers start popping up a bit more by lunchtime. These will likely continue throughout the afternoon and evening. High temperatures today will still be above average once again, with most of us hitting the upper 50s. By the late evening hours, a cold front will bring a decent line of widespread showers through before we start to see things dry up gradually through the overnight hours.

Thursday could bring a lingering morning shower before we clear up for the rest of the day. Temperatures early on will also be much cooler with most of us back in the 30s. We should be able to squeeze out a good bit of sunshine, but our temperatures will be much cooler as we stay in the low to mid 40s. Overnight lows will be cooler as we drop below the freezing mark into the low 30s.

Drier, but cooler by Thursday morning.

Friday will be dry to start and then a few showers begin to move in late in the evening. Most of us will squeeze out a completely dry day with highs in the upper 40s. Rain chances will start to increase after midnight and into our weekend. We could even see some freezing rain, sleet and snow as we move into early Saturday morning.

Precipitation chances pick up on Saturday. This storm could bring a mix of rain and snow alongside breezy conditions as well. During the day we are mainly rain as temperatures are in the low 50s, but colder temperatures finally make a return behind this system. We could see a quick transition to mix or snow heading into early Sunday morning. Highs from Sunday into the following week will be back down in the 30s and even 20s. A few lingering snow showers will be possible early on Sunday before we dry out for the afternoon. We look to be quieter as we kick off the next week, but with the quiet conditions comes much colder temperatures.

We are still looking to be below average as far as snowfall is concerned for the month of January. On average, we receive 18 inches of snow during the month of January (NWS climate data for Beckley). We have kept temperatures far above average as we kicked the month off. Even though we look to close the month on a much colder note, the pattern favors drier conditions which will make it hard to fill that snow deficit.

10 Day Forecast.

TODAY:

Foggy start. Showers in the PM hours. Highs in the 50s.

TONIGHT:

A few more showers before we dry up. Lows in the 30s.

THURSDAY:

Drying out and cooler. Highs in the 40s.

FRIDAY:

A few showers possible very late. Highs in the 40s.

SATURDAY:

Looking unsettled. Mixed bag of everything. Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY:

Lingering flurries, then dry but much colder. Highs in the 30s.

MONDAY:

Quiet again, but cold. Highs in the 30s.

TUESDAY:

Staying cold. Highs in the 20s and 30s.

WEDNESDAY:

Still dry and chilly. Highs in the 30s.

THURSDAY:

Still quiet. Highs in the low 40s.