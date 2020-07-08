More Showers, Heat and Humidity Today

Wednesday we see more shower and storm chances. Much like the previous days, they will be scattered in nature and not everyone sees a storm. Any storms we do see can be slow moving though, so we will have to keep an eye on poor drainage areas. Things look to remain hot across the area with highs sticking with the mid and upper 80’s.

Tonight we see any showers that are left from the afternoon fizzle out across the region by sunset. We are left with a few clouds but there will still be many areas with clear skies, this combined with another night of relatively light winds takes us back into the mid 60’s for lows.

Thursday we see a few chances for rain again, its likely we will hear some thunder with any shower that does form. Heat remains in the forecast for Thursday with highs back towards the mid 80’s, dew points are forecasted to be in the upper 60’s as well keeping things feeling a little humid out there.

Thursday night we can just copy and paste from Wednesday. “Any showers that are left from the afternoon fizzle out across the region by sunset. We are left with a few clouds but there will still be many areas with clear skies, this combined with another night of relatively light winds takes us back into the mid 60’s for lows.”

Friday should be one of the more interesting days of the week. It starts out as any other day this week has or will, showers and storms in the afternoon with highs in the 80’s for most. Then later on towards the evening hours we keep things going at least in the precipitation side of things as a cold front pushes through. This will bring overnight showers and storms for most, no severe weather is expected at this time.

For the weekend, Saturday post-cold front will have a few lingering showers and storms thorughout the day time and the afternoon. We fall back to right around average with highs in the low 80’s for most and we shed some of the humidity we’ve had all week. Sunday we get a bit warmer with some climbing into the mid 80’s for highs, we spend a majority of the day dry save for a few stray showers.

Next week looks to remain unsettled with a potential to return to some hot days in place. There are a few moving pieces that need to settle in before we can say for sure we’ll see the upper 80’s again, either way we should run near average next week in either solution.

As of now severe weather does not look likely at any point during the next 10 days but, remember that severe weather season is now in full swing. Be sure you have two ways to receive alerts and warnings! NOAA Weather Radio is something we always recommend, and it makes a great gift too.



WEDNESDAY:

Isolated storms. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

THURSDAY:

Still a chance of a showers. Highs in the 80s.

FRIDAY:

Chance of showers. Highs in the 80’s.

SATURDAY:

More of the same. Highs in the 80s.

SUNDAY:

A little bit dryer. Highs in the 80s.

MONDAY:

Rain chances remain. Highs in the 80s.

TUESDAY:

Afternoon pop up showers. Highs staying in the 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

Pop up showers in the afternoon. Highs staying in the 80s.

THURSDAY:

A few showers. Highs around 80.

FRIDAY:

Some showers again. Highs in the 80s.