More showers in store for Wednesday

AN AREAL FLOOD WATCH GOES INTO EFFECT FOR MCDOWELL, WYOMING, RALEIGH, AND FAYETTE COUNTIES FROM 7 PM WEDNESDAY UNTIL 7 AM FRIDAY. DURING THIS PERIOD, HEAVY RAIN WITH THE POTENTIAL TO CAUSE LOCALIZED FLOODING WILL BE POSSIBLE. BE ON THE WATCH FOR HIGH WATER NEAR CREEKS AND STREAMS AS WELL AS AREAS OF POOR DRAINAGE DURING THIS TIME.

Areal Flood Watch.

DISCUSSION: Another wet and warm morning is here for our Wednesday. Temperatures for most locations are starting off close to 50 degrees. The frontal boundary remains parked over our area as showers continue to arrive alongside the front, so the umbrella will be needed out at the bus stop.

Wednesday hourly planner.

After a healthy dose of rain first thing in the morning, lighter showers and overall drier conditions will be here for the afternoon. So the middle of our day isn’t looking too bad at all, as temperatures stay in the low to mid 50s.

We won’t be quite done with the rain yet though, so don’t let the calm afternoon fool you. By the evening and overnight hours, another strong low pressure system arrives along the front and brings back the widespread rain. This could be pretty heavy at times and a few rumbles of thunder will be possible as our temperatures stay in the low 50s through the night. The late Wednesday into early Thursday time frame will be an important period to watch out for any localized flooding.

With rainfall totals between 1.5-2″ with an isolated spot up to 3″ through the week, we will need to watch flood prone areas as high water issues will be possible. Keep an eye on all rivers, streams and creeks. Also watch in poor drainage areas, especially during heavier downpours.

Heavy rain likely early Thursday.

Showers continue on throughout Thursday, though the heaviest of the rain will be over heading into the evening. Temperatures will warm back up to about 60 degrees during the day. The front finally exits heading into the evening and that will allow temperatures overnight to drop cold enough where we could be dealing with some snow heading out the door on Friday morning.

Friday will bring cooler air. Highs will be stuck in the mid 30s and we could start the day off with some snow showers. We eventually dry out heading into the afternoon, but remain cloudy and cold. Overnight lows will drop below the freezing mark into Saturday morning.

We don’t look to stay dry for long after Friday. A quick hitting system looks to arrive on Saturday and bring a quick shot of snow Saturday night. This system looks to move in late during the afternoon and continue through the very early morning hours on Sunday before we briefly dry out. Accumulations will be possible Saturday night into Sunday morning as overnight lows drop into the upper 20s. Highs on Saturday will be in the 40s and by Sunday afternoon we are dry with highs back in the 40s.

We do look to warm up once more heading into the following week. As a matter of fact, the first half of February is looking fairly mild and above average. Punxsutawney Phil has predicted an early spring for the second year in a row. As of right now it looks like he may be right! We also look very active as we need to keep rain chances in the forecast through much of next week.

10 Day Forecast.

TODAY:

Wet start, a bit drier for the afternoon, then more heavy rain this evening. Highs in the 50s.

TONIGHT:

Heavy rain likely, with a few rumbles of thunder possible. Lows near 50.

THURSDAY:

More rain showers, some heavy at times early on. Highs in the 50s.

FRIDAY:

Snow showers. Colder. Highs in the 30s.

SATURDAY:

Rain and snow likely through the PM hours. Highs in the 40s

SUNDAY:

Drier after a morning snow shower. Highs in the 40s

MONDAY:

Mostly dry with rain moving in late. Highs in the 40s.

TUESDAY:

Rain showers. Highs in the 40s.

WEDNESDAY:

Still unsettled. Highs in the upper 40s.

THURSDAY:

More rain. Highs in the 40s.

FRIDAY:

Still unsettled. Highs in the 40s.