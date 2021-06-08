More Showers in the Forecast

Tonight will bring more mild and muggy conditions. Temperatures drop back into the mid 60s and we will see showers and storms wrap up after dark and as we approach the midnight hour. Watch for areas of fog yet again for Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will be very similar to what we saw on Tuesday. We will be hot and humid with highs back in the low and mid 80s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms return by the afternoon. Once again, these will be slow moving and have the potential to drop very heavy rainfall. We will watch for isolated flooding issues through the day.

Thursday a more defined area of rain is expected as a weak low pressure and a trough push through and help to spark up more widespread storms. If you haven’t seen rain by this point in the week, you’ll likely see it here. Highs remain in the 80s.

Thursday, the WPC has placed the western half of our area under a Medium risk of flooding, with a low risk for the remainder of the area. We’ll have to watch closely as most of the region will be prone to excessive run-off due to previous heavy rain earlier in the week.

Flooding is the only severe concern. The severe weather risk leaves our area out all the way through Thursday and likely beyond. General thunderstorms will be possible with some thunder and lightning, but they should generally remain below severe limits through the rest of the week.

Friday, we’re a bit cooler in the low 80s but still humid and summerlike. Rain and storms across much of the region continues as another wave of low pressure passes through the region.

Saturday is beginning to trend drier. We could still see a few isolated showers and storms, but they won’t be as numerous. Temperatures are warm again as highs make it back into the 80s. Sunday, we’re continuing to remain unsettled and rainy across much of the region, though coverage of showers and storms should be less than previous days. Highs are set to return to the upper 70s for most.

Monday has a good chance at being the first totally dry day in some time. Sunshine should make up more of our day too, a nice change from all the clouds the past week will have provided by this point. Highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

In the extended forecast, a few chances for showers and storms still linger. Overall though, it does look like we might be setting up for another pattern shift back to drier weather. Highs will slowly shift to near to below normal through this period.

TONIGHT:

Storms begin to wrap up. Mild, muggy and foggy at times. Lows in the 60s.

WEDNESDAY:

Showers and Warm. Highs in the low 80s.

THURSDAY:

Scattered showers and storms. Highs in the low 80s.

FRIDAY:

Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the low 80s.

SATURDAY:

Looking drier. Highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

SUNDAY:

Mostly sunny with a small chance for some storms. Highs in the upper 70s.

MONDAY:

Iso. Storms. Highs in the low 80s.

TUESDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the mid-80s

WEDNESDAY:

Partly sunny and hot. High in the mid-70s.

THURSDAY:

Still looking quiet. Highs in the 70s.

FRIDAY:

Still dry, Highs in the 70s and 80s.