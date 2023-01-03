Tonight features overcast conditions but overall, it’s a bit of a lull in the overall activity from this evening’s rain and the expected rain for Wednesday. Just a few scattered showers possible, with lows in the middle 50s.

Wednesday we see our best shot at widespread steady rain showers and even a rumble of thunder possible as a cold front approaches from the southwest. Temperatures push into the 60s once again. Wednesday will be a day to take care on the roadways as standing water is likely. Flooding risks remain low outside of clogged drains and runoff under the heaviest of showers. Expect temperatures to drop quickly once the front passes Wednesday night.

Thursday we begin to clear up our skies but for those to the eastern mountains, clearing will take much of the day with a few lingering sprinkles possible. By the afternoon, northwest winds and drier air will help clear everyone up but temperatures are going to tumble with colder air moving in. Highs only expected a few degrees above average in the mid to upper 40s.

Friday cold air rushes in from the northwest with a weak clipper system to our north. Northwest winds will create upsloping snow flurries for the higher elevations to our northeast like Webster and Pocahontas counties. Overall, not expecting much at this point. The real wakeup call will be the chill as we struggle to reach the freezing mark by the afternoon. Wind chills expected to be in the low 20s much of the day.

Saturday will be another cold and blustery day with temperatures working their way through the 20s and 30s in the morning and they will only top out in the low 40s. Wind chills will likely be stuck in the 30s much of the day. In other words, winter has returned to the region. In addition, a quick-hitting clipper system will be pushing through. Though it’ll be too warm for rain in the lowlands, this storm has the potential to dump some accumulating snow over the highlands. We’ll fine tune this feature as we get closer.

Sunday will be tough to break the clouds, but we should be mostly dry, with highs near 40.

Monday keeps the chances for a few showers and perhaps some flurries over the mountains, with highs in the lower to middle 40s – pretty seasonal for this time of year.

Tuesday is mostly cloudy with just a couple of isolated showers possible, with highs in the middle 40s.

In your extended forecast, aside from a chill this weekend and the potential for accumulating snow over the West Virginia mountains during that timeframe, it’s a warm pattern we’re in thanks to a blocking pattern that has set up over the western U.S. This means that other than an occasional lull, such as this weekend into the start of next week, the pattern will remain generally the same – in this case, warm. This warmer than average pattern looks to continue through the first half of the month before the pattern breaks down – cooler conditions could follow toward the end of the month.

TONIGHT

A few showers – a break in the action. Mild, with lows in the middle 50s.

WEDNESDAY

Steady rain throughout the day, iso T-storms. Highs cooler in the low 60s.

THURSDAY

AM showers/mountain flurries. Clearing PM. Highs in the upper 40s.

FRIDAY

Mostly cloudy, with mountain flurries. Cold! Highs in the middle 30s.

SATURDAY

Mostly cloudy, with rain and snow showers. Highs around 40.

SUNDAY

Mostly cloudy with an isolated mountain flurry. Highs in the lower 40s.

MONDAY

A light mix of rain and snow. Highs in the lower to middle 40s.

TUESDAY

Mtn. flurries, most stay dry. Highs in the middle 40s.

WEDNESDAY

Partly sunny and warm, with highs in the 40s.

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny and milder. Highs in the upper 40s.

FRIDAY

Partly sunny and seasonal. Highs in the middle to upper 40s.