More Slow Afternoon Storms Possible Today

Tuesday will be in the same boat as Monday. Highs will top out into the mid and upper 80s, dewpoints will be in the 60s and 70s and very noticeable as you head out the door. The afternoon will feature a few more slow-moving rain makers pushing through. It’s not raining all day and there will be periods of sun. Storms will be scattered around, but with the slow moving nature, we may have to watch for isolated areas of high water.

By Wednesday, you’ll feel like Bill Murray in “Groundhog Day”. It will be hot, sticky and stormy once again. We’ll have to watch out for storms rolling over repeat areas at this point in the week as run-off could increase if the ground is already saturated.

Thursday a more defined area of rain is expected as a weak low pressure and a trough push through and help to spark up more widespread storms. If you haven’t seen rain by this point in the week, you’ll likely see it here. Highs remain in the 80s.

Thursday, the WPC has placed the western half of our area under a Medium risk of flooding, with a low risk for the remainder of the area. We’ll have to watch closely as most of the region will be prone to excessive run-off due to previous heavy rain earlier in the week.

Friday, we’re a bit cooler into the low 80s but still humid and summerlike. Rain and storms across much of the region continues as another wave of low pressure passes through the region.

Saturday ends up a similar story as we continue to see weak surface lows ride along the jet stream. Highs take a hit at this point back into the 70s as winds shift to a more northerly direction as a coastal low begins to build. We won’t see as many showers, but there will still be some.

Sunday, we’re continuing to remain unsettled and rainy across much of the region, though coverage of showers and storms should be less than previous days. Highs are set to return to the upper 70s for most.

Monday has a good chance at being the first totally dry day in some time. Sunshine should make up more of our day too, a nice change from all the clouds the past week will have provided by this point. Highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

In the extended forecast, a few chances for showers and storms still linger. Overall though, it does look like we might be setting up for another pattern shift back to drier weather. Highs will slowly shift to near to below normal through this period.

TUESDAY:

Scattered Showers/T-storms. Highs in the 80s again.

WEDNESDAY:

Showers and Warm. Highs in the low 80s.

THURSDAY:

Partly Sunny, Isolated shower. Highs in the low 80s.

FRIDAY:

Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the low 80s.

SATURDAY:

A few storms. Highs in the upper 70s.

SUNDAY:

Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

MONDAY:

Iso. Storms. Highs in the low 80s.

TUESDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the mid-80s

WEDNESDAY:

Partly sunny and hot. High in the mid-70s.