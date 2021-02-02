More Snow On The Way Today

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES ARE IN EFFECT FOR MOST OF THE AREA

SE POCAHONTAS UNTIL 9AM THIS MORNING

NW POCAHONTAS, RALEIGH, FAYETTE, WYOMING, MCDOWELL, WESTERN GREENBRIER, SUMMERS, MERCER, AND TAZEWELL END AT 1PM THIS AFTERNOON

A WIND ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR GREENBRIER, SUMMERS, MERCER, MONROE AND TAZEWELL COUNTIES THROUGH 7 AM WEDNESDAY

Tuesday, our risk of snow squalls slowly diminishes by the afternoon. But during the morning hours, we’ll likely still see a few of them passing by, so once again conditions will be changing mile to mile in some areas! Past the snow issues, Tuesday is just cold with highs in the 20s for most. Winds will likely still be on the stronger side during the day as the last pieces of our system slowly move out so once again, layers will be necessary due to the wind chill!

Snow through this afternoon looks to be generally a coating to maybe another 2 inches in some spots. We could see a little bit more in the higher terrain. Totals really aren’t the big impact here, more of the worst conditions will be focused on wind, blowing snow, and snow squalls throughout the day.

Wednesday see’s only minor improvements over Tuesday mainly in the fact that snow has finally ended. Highs will still only be in the 20s for most and it won’t take much more than a slight breeze to make it feel much colder than that. Skies are cloudy and there will be little to no sunshine.

Thursday will feel like a complete 180 from the first half of the week with temperatures cranking into the upper 30s and low 40s across the region. We even stand a good shot at seeing the sun through the daytime. High pressure is in control for the day so take advantage of it while you can, before our next system arrives on Friday.

Friday, rain moves in. This will be something to watch as we will likely have maintained some of our snowpack from earlier in the week and dependent on how much rain and snowmelt we see Friday we could see some flooding issues.

For now it’s to far out to be more specific, but it is something in the back of our minds, and it should be in yours too if you’re in a flood prone area. Friday night there is the chance we could see a quick changeover to snow but that will be dependent on how fast cold air moves in on the backend of the system. Check back here for more as we get closer.

Saturday, we could see some lingering rain and snow showers in the morning before we dry out into the afternoon hours. Highs will make it back to the 40s, which if there is any left at this point, will continue to melt the snow.

Sunday our chances for seeing snow are growing as we become more confident in an arctic front making an appearance. Still way to far out to talk totals but what we can say for certain is this will kick off some cold weather for a lot of us!

Monday will be cold. The coldest we’ve been all winter in fact. Lows Monday morning look to be into the single digits and into the negatives in the high elevations. Any slight breeze will send wind chills tanking during the morning hours. The rest of the day warms up but only into the teens and 20s. This will be a nasty day.

We keep the cold and the storms going through the extended forecast! February is looking to pack quite the punch folks.

TUESDAY:

Snow showers die down by the afternoon. Highs in the 20s.

WEDNESDAY:

Looking dry finally. Highs in the 20s and 30s.

THURSDAY:

Quiet and sunnier. Rain moves in late. Highs in the 40s.

FRIDAY:

Rain, heavy at times. Highs in the 40s.

SATURDAY:

Some lingering snow showers. Highs in the 30s.

SUNDAY:

Chance snow showers. Highs in the 30s and 40s.

MONDAY:

Getting cold. Highs in the 20s.

TUESDAY:

Dry and chilly. Highs in the 30s.

WEDNESDAY:

Snow showers return. Highs in the 20s and 30s.

THURSDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the 30s.