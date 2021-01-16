More snow possible overnight

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR NW POCAHONTAS, WESTERN GREENBRIER, SUMMERS, MERCER, TAZEWELL FROM 7 AM SATURDAY THROUGH 7 AM SUNDAY.

Tonight snow continues across the area off and on not everyone will see snow at one time. Temperatures will fall into the low to middle 20s so we could have some slick spots on the roads. Be careful if you have to go out.

Sunday some lingering snow showers remain a possibility, but not as many as Saturday. Still a bit brisk for most with highs in the low to mid 30s across the board, winds at least are dying down at this point making being outdoors slightly more bearable.

Monday another quick hitting disturbance glances by the area bringing the risk of a few scattered snow showers to some. Not everyone will see them, especially east of the mountains, but it bears mentioning as it will be another annoying part about a Monday. Highs in the 30s are expected for most.

When all is said and done between tonight and Monday morning most will pick up 1 to 3 inches of snow. A lot of this will come during the evening Saturday and into Sunday morning. There could be some locally higher amounts in the mountains where we are expecting 5+ inches. Snow squalls will make for rapidly changing road conditions, especially Saturday night.

Tuesday brings some slow improvement in the temperatures but in reality it just brings us up to average as we head towards the middle of the week. Clouds remain in the forecast forecast which will hinder us getting any warmer.

Wednesday could bring some unsettled conditions back into the region with some mountain snow showers. This signal has been on and off for a while, chances are low for now but could grow stronger in the next few days. Snow or not, we’ll see a cloudy day with cooler temperatures than the day before.

Thursday, temeperatures will make a quick rise as another disturbance lines up to pass through the region. Likely to be a more rain event at first seeing as how we will flirt with the 40 degree mark, some snow showers could mix in overnight.

In the extended forecast unsettled conditions continue to file into the two Virginias. We’re also watching a cold snap that could happen as we enter into February, there have been some long term hints for this, just remember past 10 days it’s hard to say for sure!

TONIGHT:

Snow showers. Cold and icy. Lows in the 20s.

SUNDAY:

Lingering upslope snow. Highs in the 30s.

MONDAY:

A few snow showers. Highs in the 30s.

TUESDAY:

A quiet day for the most part. Highs in the 30s and 40s.

WEDNESDAY:

Maybe a snow shower. Highs in the 30s.

THURSDAY:

Cloudy, with breaks of sun. Rain moves in. Highs in the 40s.

FRIDAY:

Showers again. Highs in the 30s.

SATURDAY:

Dry. Highs in the 30s.

SUNDAY:

Dry again. Highs in the 30s.

MONDAY:

Snow showers possible. Highs in the 30s.

TUESDAY:

Snow showers possible again. Highs in the 30s.