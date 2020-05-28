More Storms Friday

An Areal Flood Advisory has been issued for the Bluestone River in Mercer Co. until 7 pm tonight. Impacts are expected along Rt. 19 near Spanishburg as the river enters minor flood stage this afternoon.

Tonight will bring showers and storms before sundown. Some could be strong with gusty winds and heavy rainfall which could add to our flooding concerns. After the sun sets we will start to dry out. Clouds remain through the evening and that will keep us mild with lows in the low 60s.

Friday, we see another round of rain swing in this time directly associated with the incoming cold front. This boosts our chances for thunderstorms, especially by the evening hours. Temperatures will still be warm with highs in the mid and upper 70s. Some of the storms could be strong to severe.

Severe weather is a possibility on Friday. A marginal risk (Level 1 of 5) has is in place for much of the area. The threat increases as you head to further to the north and east. A slight risk is in place for portions of Pocahontas county. Again the primary concern will be gusty winds and some heavy downpours that could lead to flooding.

Saturday will bring clearing conditions. We could still see a shower or storm, especially during the morning, but we are looking drier than the previous two days. Temperatures will be seasonable with highs in the low to mid 70s.

Sunday looks dry as well and still comfortable with highs in the low 70s and even a few spots in the upper 60s. Overnight lows will be chilly as we drop into the 40s to kick off the work week.

Monday looks to keep things dry as well, with temperatures slightly below average in the upper 60s. Tuesday we continue the dry streak, with temperatures making their way back to the 70s. Wednesday we continue our drier stretch with temperatures beginning to warm up, highs in the mid 70s are expected. By Thursday we get back to near 80, with our first chances to see rain and some thunderstorms return. By Friday we continue to keep rain in the forecast, but we keep the near 80 degree temperatures.

Remember that severe weather season is now in full swing. Be sure you have two ways to receive alerts and warnings! NOAA Weather Radio is something we always recommend, and it makes a great gift too.



TONIGHT:

Storms wrap up after the sun sets. Lows in the 60s.

FRIDAY:

Continuing to be unsettled with a better chance of rain. Some strong storms possible. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

SATURDAY:

Isolated showers and storms in the morning and then clearing. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

SUNDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

MONDAY:

Looking dry. Highs in the low 70s.

TUESDAY:

Still quiet. Highs in the upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY:

A small shower chance, otherwise dry. Highs again the in upper 70s.

THURSDAY:

More storms. Highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

FRIDAY:

Still unsettled. Highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

SATURDAY:

A few storms. Highs in the 70s.

SUNDAY:

Still unsettled. Highs in the 70s.