More Storms Possible This Afternoon

Friday, we see some good chances for rain come into the forecast once again. Depending on where the rain falls and when will be a big factor in just how hot things get Friday afternoon. It’s likely we end up in the mid to upper 80’s regardless, but if the rain misses some of us we could slide towards the 90° mark. Most of the rain will be early in the morning with gradual drying by the afternoon. We could hold on to more showers by the afternoon in our southern counties.

There is a small chance we see some excessive rainfall from some of the storms that form this afternoon. Especially in areas that saw heavy rainfall yesterday and this morning. We’ll continue to monitor the situation as it evolves today.

Saturday, high pressure returns to the area bringing with it some drier weather, although a few pop thunderstorms still remain in the forecast by the afternoon. Temperatures don’t drop much Saturday as the ‘cold’ front from Friday continues to push out of the area. Highs are still expected to be in the mid and upper 80’s for most with the chance for some to maybe hit 90°.

Sunday despite high pressure being in control we see our afternoon storm chances back on the rise. These are expected to be mainly garden variety thunderstorms, which could produce some heavier rainfall at times. Highs will stick to the mid and upper 80’s, it will likely feel hotter than that as things look to remain humid through the weekend.

Monday looks unsettled with a few afternoon thunderstorms in the forecast. It’s going to be another hot one it looks like following in Sundays footsteps with temperatures in the upper 80’s and low 90’s. Humidity will also be high once again making it feel hotter than it actually is.

Tuesday into Wednesday we get ready for another cold front to pass through the region bringing another round of widespread showers and storms to the region. This will cool things off a little bit through Wednesday but the heat kicks back on later into next week as another strong high pressure takes hold of the U.S. It’s likely July will end up well above average temperature wise.

Remember to take it easy if you are going to be outdoors. If you have a strenuous, outdoor job, be sure to take breaks and drink plenty of water. Limit your time outdoor during the warmest part of the day. Also remember to check your backseat for anything of value before you lock the hot car.

RELATED: WX Blog: Heat Index and You, WX Blog: Heat Safety and Face Coverings

Remember that severe weather season is now in full swing. Be sure you have two ways to receive alerts and warnings! NOAA Weather Radio is something we always recommend, and it makes a great gift too.

FRIDAY:

Rain possible through the morning and afternoon hours. Highs in the mid 80s.

SATURDAY:

Just a handful of showers. Highs in the upper 80s.

SUNDAY:

A few showers possible. Highs in the upper 80s.

MONDAY:

Small rain chances. Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

TUESDAY:

Shower chances stick around. Highs in the 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

Better chance for showers. Highs in the 80s.

THURSDAY:

Still unsettled. Highs in the 80s.

FRIDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the 80s.

SATURDAY:

Looking quieter. Highs in the 80s and low 90s.

SUNDAY:

A shower or two. Highs in the upper 80’s and low 90s.