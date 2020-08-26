More Storms Tomorrow. All Eyes on Laura

Tonight will bring quiet conditions. We look to stay dry and winds remain light. It will be a pretty mild night as temperatures only drop into the mid 60s.

Thursday brings back another chance for some more widespread rainfall with temperatures remaining in the mid and upper 80s. Showers and storms will be scattered across the region throughout the day and some could even last into the evening.

Our severe weather risk for Thursday is low, but most of us are under a marginal (1 out of 5) risk. Storms could produce some gusty winds and heavy rainfall. We will be on the look out for some minor flooding issues throughout the day and night.

Right after that, the remnants of Laura arrive for Friday and Saturday. For now, we have heavy rain in the forecast, there is still some variability in the exact track for the remnant low pressure that will affect timing, rainfall amounts and some severe weather potential.

As of right now it looks like we will see at least some impacts from this. Gusty winds are possible Friday night into Saturday as well as heavy rain. Winds will likely be between 30 to 40 MPH at times and this could cause some isolated power outages. Laura will NOT be a hurricane or a tropical storm as it moves through our area, but a good bit of moisture will move in. This will cause periods of heavy rain and creates another flooding threat across the area. The amount of rain we see will be entirely track dependent and there are still a few ways it could go. Regardless of the track it looks to be a pretty active start to our weekend.

Severe weather is always possible on the eastern side of these types of storms. As of right now, the severe weather outlook does not show our area expecting a whole in terms of severe storms. We could still see some, and again that is track dependent, but right now it doesn’t look like we will see any sort of outbreak. It will still be important to remain weather aware though because isolated severe storms could be possible.

We dry out by Sunday and are in much better shape to end the weekend. We will have a day or two to dry out before our next active pattern arrives for the middle of next week. Temperatures will be cooler Sunday and Monday with highs in the mid and upper 70s.

Past this weekend and into next week, there are strong indications that post-Laura we dive back into another period of unsettled weather. Think of Laura as opening the door for the next round of storms waiting in line to cross the country.

In the tropics, Laura is now a major Category 4 Hurricane. The National Hurricane Center is using well-warranted aggressive language to discuss the potential impacts along the Gulf Coast of eastern TX and western LA. Life-threatening storm surge could push 30 ft inland. This is an extremely dangerous storm and will likely make the record books for all the wrong reasons. If you have friends, family or interests be sure to be in contact with them and make sure they are prepared and taking precautions!

Remember that severe weather season is now in full swing. Be sure you have two ways to receive alerts and warnings! NOAA Weather Radio is something we always recommend, and it makes a great gift too.

TONIGHT:

Looking quiet and mild. Lows in the 60s.

THURSDAY:

Rain picks back up. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

FRIDAY:

Rain chances go back up. Watching Laura. Highs in the low 80s.

SATURDAY:

Rain sticks around depending on Laura. Highs in the upper 70s.

SUNDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the upper 70s.

MONDAY:

Looking quiet. Highs around 80.

TUESDAY:

Small rain chance. Highs around 80.

WEDNESDAY:

A few showers. Highs in the 80s.

THURSDAY:

Rain chances still here. Highs in the 80s.

FRIDAY:

Looking quiet. Highs in the 80s.