More Storms Tonight

DISCUSSION: Tonight will bring more showers and thunderstorms. A cold front is moving through and that will allow temperatures this evening to drop into the low 40s. It will be a much cooler start to our Saturday. We will continue to keep skies cloudy.

Some storms could be strong, but the severe weather threat still looks to remain to our west. We could see some gusty wind inside any thunderstorms we see this evening. Heavy rainfall is possible as well and this could lead to poor drainage areas getting backed up or ponding on the roadways with poor visibility.

Severe Weather Outlook

Saturday will bring drier conditions. Some showers will be possible for the first half of the day, but we do dry up by the afternoon. Temperatures will be cooler as highs only make it into the mid and upper 40s. It is going to be a very cloudy day though. We will not see a whole lot of sunshine. Overnight lows will drop into the 30s and 20s, but we look dry as we go into Sunday.

Sunday will be a bit warmer. Highs will make it back into the 50s which is near average. We could see a few more breaks of sun compared to what we saw on Saturday, but we are still dealing with a mostly cloudy day. Temperatures Sunday night will fall back into the low 40s.

Monday is going to bring back more shower chances. Rain will start early in the morning and could be heavy during the morning commute. Temperatures will warm back up into the 50s, but we will keep shower chances throughout much of the day.

We will start Tuesday morning off on a dry note, but more showers are possible by the afternoon. Temperatures will still be pretty mild as highs are back in the mid 50s. Some more showers will be possible on Wednesday, but we continue to warm up as highs get back into the low 60s.

We dry out briefly on Thursday, but remain cloudy. Temperatures will still be warm as highs make it back into the mid 60s. Friday will bring back more shower chances, but we remain in the 60s. We could even see showers linger into Saturday before we dry out for Sunday and Monday. Temperatures will still remain warm as we are in the 60s on Saturday and only drop into the 50s to kick off the next week.

As we close the month of March, it looks like we will remain in a mild and active pattern. Snow is not looking likely at all through the end of the month. We look to keep things too warm. As April arrives, we will have to switch our attention from snow, to the potential for severe weather as severe weather season begins.





TONIGHT:

Showers and storms possible. Lows in the 40s.

SATURDAY:

Morning shower, but much drier and cloudy. Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the 50s and 40s.

MONDAY:

Rain returns Highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY:

Still unsettled. Highs in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

More showers. Highs in the 60s.

THURSDAY:

Looking drier. Highs in the 60s.

FRIDAY:

Still unsettled. Highs in the 60s.

SATURDAY:

Some more showers. Highs in the 60s.

SUNDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the 50s.

MONDAY:

Looking quiet. Highs in the 50s.