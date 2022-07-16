Summertime means frequent chances for thunderstorms – don’t get caught in the rain! Download the StormTracker59 App on the App Store or Google Play. Desktop users can access our live interactive radar straight from our website.

Saturday an isolated shower is possible throughout the day with more sunshine hours than rain. Our next rain maker hits the breaks before pushing into the region keeping shower chances alive but not so much it washes out your Saturday outdoor plans completely. Highs stay cool for July in the low 80s.

Our little rain maker pushes a little closer bringing more showers than sunshine. Still a few dry hours through the day but outdoor plans could be affected repeatedly. Highs still cool for July in the low 80s.

Monday our rain maker system finally arrives with widespread showers and imbedded thunderstorms. Highs cool slightly into the upper 70s and low 80s thanks to increased cloud cover and sunshine being hard pressed to find.

Tuesday we get a small break in the rain showers with only a handful of showers roaming around. This brief pause gives us a few sunshine hours through the day as clouds once again increase for the nighttime hours. Highs bounce up a touch into the low to mid 80s.

Wednesday we deal with a lingering shower or two as we get pinned between two systems. Temps start to rise as southern winds bring in heat and humidity. Highs push into the 80s.

Thursday a few isolated showers push through but overall we’ll see more sunshine than storms. Temps remain a touch cooler thanks to Wednesdays cold front with highs in the low 80s.

Friday the rainy pattern continues with a mix of sun and showers/storms here and there. The afternoon looks best for a rumble or two as well. Highs start moving upwards towards the mid 80s as a warming trend develops that will carry us through the end of the month.

In your extended forecast, we once again find ourselves in a soggy pattern as a few systems move into our region. A warm up for the the of July and the start of the August dry days looks to be unfolding but we’ll keep you posted.





With summer weather we have to watch for summer storms so make sure your thoughts are turning to preparedness! Refresh your emergency kit and grab that NOAA weather radio that’s still on your shopping list. Add it to your baby registry, wedding registry – and don’t forget an external antenna, as many of us need one to get the best reception.



