More Sun Today, Shower Chances Remain

At the bus stop, clearer conditions are expected though clouds will still be around towards the eastern portions of the area. There’s still some chill in the air with most hovering into the upper 40s and low 50s to start off the day as well. A jacket or a sweatshirt is a must for the morning!

Monday, will see clouds make a return for the daytime, though it is not as likely to be as gloomy, more sunshine should be expected through the ENTIRE daytime. Despite less cloud cover the chance of an odd shower still remains in the forecast, especially across the western face of the mountains. Highs make their way back to the mid 60s.

Tuesday will likely be the driest day of the work week, with a similar palette of cloud cover to Monday. Highs will range across the entire range of the 60s, with the coalfields and the I-77 corridor into the upper 60s and the mountains into the lower 60s.

Wednesday, will be rather pleasant until very late into the day when rain begins to make an appearance again as the remnants of Zeta approach. Despite rain not moving in until the final few hours of Wednesday, clouds will begin to thicken and dominate the skies early in the day. Highs will keep to the 60s, likely a touch warmer than Tuesday.

Thursday is expected to be a washout plain and simple. Rain will fall likely from start to finish for the day as Zeta’s remnants drag a strong area of tropical moisture with it. Flooding at the moment doesn’t look to be a concern at the moment but once rain totals and the timing/speed of the system becomes clearer we’ll re-evaluate, check back for the latest. Highs will remain into the 60s before cooler air settles in.

Friday we say goodbye to Zeta’s remnants as they bring us a wet morning commute, but we spend the afternoon drying out and clearing out! Clouds will finally lose their grip over us at this point as high pressure settles in for the weekend. High pressure brings with it a shift back to some near average if not slightly below average temperatures. Highs expected to fall into the 50s and upper 40s.

On HALLOWEEN we finally see a very nice crisp and clear Fall day just in time to celebrate the end of spooky season. Abundant sunshine is back in the forecast, though the sun won’t be doing a lot of work for us as highs struggle into the 50s.

It’s looking like jackets and sweatshirts either under or incorporated into costumes is going to be a necessity. Clear skies and the fact that the sun is setting earlier and earlier will mean there is going to be a chill in the air as Trick or Treat gets going likely with temps into the low 50s and upper 40s.

Sunday will remain near average with highs into the mid and upper 50s. Rain will make a return towards the afternoon and evening hours along a cold front expected to swing through the region. The front not while not expected to be very strong will bring in another brief shot of cooler air with it.

In the extended forecast, Monday sees the last of the rain from Sundays cold front. Tuesday and Wednesday aren’t showing much in the way of active weather suggesting a return to a quiet patch in the weather. Overall all 3 days look to be below to average with highs into the low and upper 50s.

Fall fire season has started in West Virginia and it runs until December 31st. During this period outdoor burning is only allowed after 5 PM and before 7 AM. Remember fires must be attended to until they are completely extinguished. You can only burn grass trimmings, leaves, brush and other vegetative materials and all fires must have a safety strip of at least 10 feet around them. Let’s stay safe this fall.

