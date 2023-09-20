Tonight features partly cloudy skies and the risk for patchy dense fog once again, with low temperatures in the lower 50s, so it won’t be quite as chilly of a night on the way. Fog could be dense once again in the morning, with a light breeze and temperatures near dew point values in the morning.

Thursday features a continuation of the sunny trends from Wednesday, with slightly warmer temperatures as high temperatures jump up into the middle 70s. Slightly more moisture in the atmosphere, along with weak troughing over the Shenandoah Valley in Virginia could enable an isolated shower to pop up in the afternoon. We’re talking one to two showers at most – a couple of ‘doppler freckles’ if you will. Most will remain dry under partly sunny skies.

Friday will continue the partly sunny skies, though clouds will increase a bit late in the day for high school football games during the evening. A stray sprinkle can’t be ruled out but most of us will be dry Friday, both during the day and for area football games with highs in the middle 70s. Temperatures will drop quickly after dark, so have the jacket ready to help keep you warm, as we fall back into the 50s by the end of the games across the region.

Saturday brings a lot of clouds to the region as a coastal low-pressure system moves up north through the Mid-Atlantic coast. This could bring a couple of showers to the region, but the majority of us will likely only encounter a sprinkle or two. Our eastern mountain areas such as in Pocahontas County though will likely see better chances for light rain. Despite the lack of much meaningful rain from this system, temperatures will be held down with the abundant clouds around, with highs only in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees.

Sunday continues the risk for a couple of sprinkles for our eastern counties during the morning, with clearing skies for the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the lower 70s.

Monday brings more sunshine to the region out ahead of our next storm system, which looks to scoot in on Tuesday. High temperatures on Monday will be warmer in the middle to upper 70s, as a southerly breeze and a mild airmass overall work their way into the region.

Tuesday looks to bring a warm front into the area ahead of our next low-pressure system, which will bring with it the chance for showers and perhaps a rumble of thunder or two. The clouds and showers around will hold temperatures to near average in the middle 70s.

Wednesday is looking unsettled at this point, with a low-pressure system scooting through. Showers look like a decent bet at this point, with high temperatures near 70.

Looking ahead, temperatures look to remain near to slightly above normal overall in between storm systems. Our average high this time of year is 74 degrees, and high temperatures generally in the middle to upper 70s look commonplace for the next couple of weeks. Conditions look a bit wetter once we head into this weekend and beyond, as systems moving through look to create a bit of a more unsettled pattern. This is in association with a blocking pattern known as an omega block, which could bring a series of weak storm systems through the region. We’ll keep a close eye on that! For any storms that pop up in your neighborhood, don’t forget that you can download the StormTracker 59 app for free with the interactive radar ready at the push of a button! I like using it for when I go hiking and running!

TONIGHT

Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

THURSDAY

Stray isolated shower. Partly sunny. Highs in the middle 70s.

FRIDAY

Partly sunny. Highs in the middle 70s.

SATURDAY

Mostly cloudy. A few showers in our eastern counties late, drier west. Highs near 70.

SUNDAY

Morning showers east, clearing throughout the day. Highs in the lower 70s.

MONDAY

Partly sunny. Highs in the middle 70s.

TUESDAY

Scattered showers possible. Highs in the middle 70s.

WEDNESDAY

Scattered showers and storms. Highs near 70.

THURSDAY

A few showers at times. Highs in the upper 60s.

FRIDAY

Isolated showers. Highs near 70.

SATURDAY

Partly cloudy. Highs in the middle 70s.