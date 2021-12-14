More Sunshine on Tap for Wednesday. Still Chilly Tonight

Tuesday night will be slightly warmer than Monday night, but we’re still cool with lows dropping into the mid 30s. We’ll be on either side of the freezing mark under partly cloudy skies. Winds will be from the southeast at 5-10 MPH, but wind chills shouldn’t be too bitter. We are dry as we head through the rest of the night.

Wednesday we’re still quiet and enjoying above-average temps. All of us will see the 50s to some degree. Upper 50s towards the south, low 50s for the mountains. Sunshine stays with us all day. Enjoy because changes arrive by the end of the week.

Thursday will see highs in the upper 50s to low 60s for most of us, and also brings the first good chance of rain showers back to the region as a cold front approaches. Shower chances will be highest in the late evening and overnight hours. Most of the day will be dry at this point and most showers hold off until at least after dark.



Friday looks to bring back the rain in the afternoon with another weak system. A mix of sun and clouds begin the day but rain will certainly work its way in later. This will not be a significant rain event for us, but the front may stall out and bring unsettled weather into the weekend. Highs remain relatively mild for this far along into December with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Saturday remains warmer than average but rain showers will be with us all day long as a cold front continues to slowly push its way through. Highs remain in the mid to upper 50s with the mountains remaining in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Sunday our stubborn cold front finally begins to move out of the region bringing cooler temps. A few lingering showers are possible with some mountain mix precipitation as highs are only in the upper 30s and low 40s. Overall we dry out though. We get frosty once again overnight with lows in the 20s.

Monday finally brings back the December feel with afternoon highs in the upper 30s. Mountains look to remain in the low to mid 30s. Models are now trending drier, but a system that looks to pass to our south can still wobble north and that will change the forecast completely.

In the extended forecast, we are trending towards unsettled weather and some cooling off for Christmas week. What will Christmas have in store? Right now, trends are above-average for temperatures into Christmas weekend. However, make sure you check back with us regularly to see what we’re thinking for your holiday travel plans and dreams of Yuletide winter snows.

As a reminder, the Fall Burn Ban is in effect until December 31 for West Virginia. Take the time to remember the rules, and be sure to use common sense this Fall.







TONIGHT:

Partly cloudy, above average. Lows in the mid 30s.

WEDNESDAY:

Sunny. Highs in the 50s.

THURSDAY:

Partly cloudy, showers possible late. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

FRIDAY:

Some showers move back in. Highs in the 50s.

SATURDAY:

Rain returns. Highs near 50.

SUNDAY:

Drying out, but cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

MONDAY:

Looking dry for now, but watching a storm to our south. Highs in the upper 30s

TUESDAY:

Drier. Highs in the low to mid 40s.

WEDNESDAY:

Partly cloudy. Highs in the 40s.

THURSDAY:

Chilly & Dry. Highs in the mid 40s.

CHRISTMAS EVE:

Showers move back in. Warmer with highs near 50.