More sunshine than flurries this week as temps stay near average

Tonight we stay dry with clear skies which will allow us to cool off fairly quickly. After sunset, we’ll dip back into the 30s and finally settle in around the low 20s. Higher elevations and deeper valleys will cool off a little more into the upper teens.

Monday we stay mostly clear through the morning and afternoon but clouds thicken for the evening hours. Afternoon highs once again get back into the upper 30s and low 40s as dueling systems graze our region. A small chance of mountain flurries for the higher elevations Monday night but don’t look for much as most of us stay dry.

Tuesday will boast a mix of sun and clouds through much of the morning with a general clearing for the afternoon and evening. Higher elevations could see a lingering flurry early but will too start clearing out mid-day. Temps dip slightly back into the low and mid-30s for afternoon highs.

Wednesday, we keep quiet with high-pressure overhead. Skies remain clear and wind more or less out of the south will keep us seasonable as well. Highs into the upper 40s are expected.

Thursday continues the dry and near average trend as a system passes by well toward our north. We’ll see peeks of sunshine through thick clouds here and there making Thursday a grey day. Highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Friday a system moves across the Great Lakes which will lead to some more clouds for us. Precipitation amounts look unimpressive right now but with all systems, the track will be key. If the low stays north we’ll just see clouds, a small shift towards the south, we’ll see a little rain. Temps remain steady near the 40-degree mark.

Saturday will be a mostly cloudy day with a few snow flurries for the higher elevations as northwest winds set up to transport moisture from the Great Lakes. Temperatures dip a little back into the mid-30s.

Indictions in the extended forecast show a slight chance at another annoyance snowmaker pushing through our region. Otherwise, temps stay slightly below average as we push farther into February.



