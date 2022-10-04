Monday, the remnants of Ian finally start to push out to the Atlantic seaboard. Clouds are stubborn much of the morning as we remain damp and cool with north winds. We will eventually see clearing skies throughout the day but don’ be in a hurry to see the sunshine as it won’t be in a hurry to see you. Temps, as a result, will hover near the 60 degree mark with some a few degrees above and other below.

Tuesday starts off chilly with fair weather clouds but expect blue skies today as high pressure slides its way in. Temps are still held back thanks to north winds and damp grounds as we struggle our way into the upper 50s and low 60s. At least we are dry!

Wednesday we not only see sunshine but the low to mid 60s return as we enjoy yet another nice, dry, fall day across the two-Virginias. Hopefully you like this forecast as we can basically copy and paste it for the next few days.

Thursday features sunshine and temps pushing into the upper 60s with some towards the west pushing into the low 70s! No rain to spoil your plans outside as we start to see the fall colors setting up for a fantastic year!

Friday a very weak cold front pushes into the region. While there isn’t much moisture with it and things look to trend on the drier side, a few mountain counties could pick up a few sprinkles to start the day. Clouds will also be hit and miss focused more on the ridgelines through Pocahontas and Greenbrier county. Its the cold air you’ll notice as we drop back into the upper 50s for highs.

Saturday will be a COLD day with frost likely for many across the two-Virginias. A stern warning to gardeners to take advantage of the nice weather leading up to the weekend to take frost protections for your last minute crops. Morning lows near the freezing mark and afternoon highs barely scratch the 50 degree mark with many in the 40s all day long.

Sunday expect widespread frost with the higher elevations seeing their first hard freeze. Temps Sunday morning will be in the low 30s with higher elevations in the mid to upper 20s! At least the sunshine will be around all day but don’t expect it to help temps as we only push the mid 50s.

In your extended forecast the dry weather continues for October but temps continue to stay below average. This time of year we should be in the upper 60s but most days we’ll be lucky to climb out of the 50s!

REMEMBER: Saturday, October 1st is the start of the Fall Fire Season for West Virginia. Fire Bans go into effect with no outdoor burning from 7am to 5pm daily until December 31st. After 5pm, follow these guidelines and laws to limit the risk of fall wildfires.

MONDAY

Morning Mist, Afternoon Clearing. Highs in the low 60s

TUESDAY

Sunshine returns, warming up. Highs in the mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY

Sunny and nice (for fall). Highs in the upper 60s.

THURSDAY

Still sunny and dry. Highs in the upper 60s/low 70s.

FRIDAY

Frost Possible. Mountain sprinkle, dry elsewhere. Chilly. Highs in the upper 50s.

SATURDAY

Frost Likely then Mix Sun & clouds. Highs in the upper 40s/low 50s.

SUNDAY

Frost Likely / Mountain Freeze then Dry & Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

MONDAY

Frosty start then sunshine. Highs in the low 50s

TUESDAY

Cold Start, cool PM. Highs is in the upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY

Frosty Start then sunshine. Highs back in the low 60s.