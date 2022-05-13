Friday night will bring mostly cloudy skies and a few showers will be possible here or there. A rumble of thunder is possible during the first part of the evening. Clouds will help keep our temperatures in the mid and upper 50s once more to kick off the weekend.

Saturday will be a day mixed with rain and sunshine. Showers build in for the afternoon with more frequency with a few passing non-severe thunderstorms. This won’t be a complete washout of a day, but it will be good to remain mindful of your surroundings and only go for a short walk/hike just in case! Temperatures maintain steadily into the 70s.

Sunday, more of the same from Saturday. Cloudy and generally unsettled weather continue along with a few rumbles of thunder. This will at least help to keep pollen levels on the lower side through this weekend. Highs in the 70s. A marginal risk for severe weather will be in place for our region. A few storms could have gusty winds that reach severe limits during the afternoon. We will keep an eye out through the day.

Monday, a passing front, will bring another round of showers and storms through the afternoon hours, once again these will be non-severe storms. Highs in the lower 70s.

Tuesday, the last of any pesky showers or storms will fizzle out during the day eventually leaving us with much clearer skies as high pressure slowly builds back in. Highs in the low 70s.

Wednesday brings some clouds back into the forecast throughout the day. A few showers look possible late in the day but generally most should end up dry regardless. Highs in the 70s are expected.

Thursday a fresh round of rain is likely as another front moves its way through the area. Rain is likely through most of the day. Highs in the 70s are expected.

In the extended forecast, another unsettled stretch of weather is looking likely into the end of next week. Highs will also begin to climb through this period with widespread 80s looking likely!

Severe weather season is here, so make sure your thoughts are turning to preparedness! Refresh your emergency kit and grab that NOAA weather radio that’s still on your shopping list. We’ll continue to keep you up-to-date on the forecast so you can stay weather aware.

March means the start of WV Spring Fire Season. Remember you can only burn after 5 PM and before 7 AM each day. All fires must have a safety strip and you can only burn grass trimmings, leaves, brush and other vegetative materials. The fire must be attended at all times until it’s completely extinguished.

TONIGHT:

Mostly cloudy. A few showers possible. Lows in the 50s.

SATURDAY:

Scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the 70s.

SUNDAY:

Showers and storms. Highs in the 70s.

MONDAY:

Stormy and cooler. Highs in the 70s.

TUESDAY:

AM showers, mostly sunny PM. Highs in the 70s.

WEDNESDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the 70s.

THURSDAY:

Chances for rain return. Highs in the 70s.

FRIDAY:

Showers/Storms. Highs in the 80s.

SATURDAY:

Stormy. Highs in the 80s.