Wednesday night will bring mostly to partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will stay fairly mild as we only drop into the mid and upper 50s to kick off our Thursday. We should remain dry through most of the evening and into the pre-dawn hours before showers begin to build in by the Thursday morning commute.

Thursday rings the chance for more unsettled weather as a cold front slowly builds in from the west. Coverage of any rain will increase through the afternoon and evening hours with the chance of a few rumbles of thunder. We will have to watch where the heaviest rain is falling as the ground and the creeks and streams will still be sensitive from earlier in the week. Highs in the mid and upper 70s.

We will have to watch for some of the showers and storms to be strong or at severe limits. A marginal risk for severe weather is in pace just off to our west and does include the western fringe of our region. This shows weakening storms as they enter, but they could still pack a punch. The timing looks to be during evening hours and into the overnight period. We will watch for strong winds as the primary concern. A weak isolated tornado is unlikely, but the threat isn’t zero so we will watch for rotation inside any storms we see.

Friday, especially through the early morning rain will be heavy at times. Some isolated high water issues may arise for the morning commute as we head into the last day before the long weekend for many. As the day goes on our front will clear taking the rain with it, at the latest, by the early evening. Temperatures take a hit to the low 70s as the front exits. Some strong to severe storms will be possible again with a marginal risk in place just off to our east. The timing on this looks to be around lunchtime.

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND FORECAST:

Saturday, we just can’t shake rain on a weekend. As an upper level low sets up over the area scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms are possible. This won’t be a washout, but it will still be something worth keeping aware of as storms will likely be slow moving which could once again lead to some isolated water issues. Highs rebound slightly into the low 70s.

Sunday, we’re trending drier but it does look like we’ll hold onto at least a few clouds during the afternoon hours. The extra sunshine will help to boost temperatures through the afternoon hours with highs returning to the mid and upper 70s.

MEMORIAL DAY, we should see almost completely clear skies as summer unofficially begins across the two Virginias. Highs will definitely feel summer-like climbing back near 80 for the first time in about a week!

Tuesday, the heat continues as a ridge of high pressure continues to build over the area. Highs will top out into the mid-80s for most, and sunshine will be abundant as skies stay clear.

In the extended forecast, quiet weather sticks around almost all the way through the end of the 10-Day. Some showers do sneak their way back on as high pressure erodes, on the plus side it does look like we stay in the 80s all the way through.

Severe weather season is here, so make sure your thoughts are turning to preparedness! Refresh your emergency kit and grab that NOAA weather radio that’s still on your shopping list. We’ll continue to keep you up-to-date on the forecast so you can stay weather aware.

The Spring Fire Ban remains in effect. Remember you can only burn after 5 PM and before 7 AM each day. All fires must have a safety strip and you can only burn grass trimmings, leaves, brush and other vegetative materials. The fire must be attended at all times until it’s completely extinguished.

TONIGHT:

Looking dry. Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

THURSDAY:

Rain through the evening and overnight. Some strong storms. Highs in the 70s.

FRIDAY:

Scattered showers and storms. Some strong. Watching for flooding. Highs in the 70s.

SATURDAY:

Unsettled to start the day. Highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

SUNDAY:

Mostly sunny, drier. Highs in the upper 70s.

MEMORIAL DAY:

Still dry. Highs in the 80s

TUESDAY:

Still quiet. Mild. Highs in the 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

HOT. Highs in the upper 80s.

THURSDAY:

A few showers. Highs in the 80s.

FRIDAY:

Some showers. Highs in the 80s.

SATURDAY:

Some showers. Highs in the 80s.