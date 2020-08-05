More Unsettled Thursday

Tonight will bring a lingering shower or two to the area. We will have to watch flood prone areas during heavy downpours, but the flooding threat remains somewhat low. Showers will be less frequent as we approach the midnight hour. Lows fall into the low 60s.

Thursday our front that brought us rain Tuesday is now stalled off to our east, this will continue to bring us unsettled conditions, especially east of I 64. Showers and thunderstorms will be more numerous during the late afternoon and early evening. The severe weather threat is pretty low for the day and highs are back in the upper 70s.

Flooding will be the main concern on Thursday. Areas east of I 64 are under a small risk for excessive rain that could lead to flooding issues. Watch for poor drainage areas and streams and creeks to rise during heavier downpours.

Friday we start to dry out, a few showers and storms remain in the forecast but not everyone will end up seeing rain. More of us swing into the 80s as high pressure begins to push in from the west, this will kick off a multi-day warming trend that will last into next week.

Looking at Saturday to kick off your weekend, things are looking dry, sunny and warm. With high pressure firmly in control, it will keep our showery activity at bay, it will also limit some of the humidity too. Highs in the mid to low 80s are expected.

Sunday is pretty much a repeat of Saturday. More sunshine is expected along with highs a few degrees warmer than the day before. High pressure once again keeps things dry for us, definitely a nice way to end the out the weekend.

Next week we return to more unsettled conditions but showers and storms look pretty scattered at the moment meaning next week doesn’t look like a washout for now. We hold on to highs in the mid 80s, so those of you loving this warmer weather it’s sticking around.

Remember that severe weather season is now in full swing. Be sure you have two ways to receive alerts and warnings! NOAA Weather Radio is something we always recommend, and it makes a great gift too.

TONIGHT:

A lingering shower. Lows in the 60s.

THURSDAY:

More unsettled. Highs in the upper 70s low 80s.

FRIDAY:

A bit drier, with just a handful of storms. Highs in the low 80s.

SATURDAY:

Drying out! Highs in the low to mid 80s.

SUNDAY:

Dry!. Highs in the 80s.

MONDAY:

Isolated shower. Highs in the mid 80s.

TUESDAY:

Some rain. Highs in the mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

Still some rain. Highs in the mid 80s.

THURSDAY:

Small chances for rain remain. Highs in the mid 80s.

FRIDAY:

Still unsettled. Highs in the 80s.