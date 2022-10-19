Wednesday starts off with a few lingering snow showers as our northwest winds continue to bring in moisture form the great lakes. While most north of I-64 will see flurries, don’t expect a snow day as we don’t expect accumulations in the low lands. A dusting is possible for the highest of elevations through Pocahontas and eastern Nicholas county but even that will melt with the morning sun. Expect another windy day as sunshine returns this afternoon. Temps are still cold compared to average with many in the 40s.

Thursday continues with sunshine and a change in wind direction will help us get out of the 40s but only just. It may be warmer but wind pushing 10-15mph will certainly keep the chill around another day. Mid 50s for the low lands with our mountains stuck in the upper 40s with wind chills.

Friday we start to move the thermometer higher into the upper 50s with plenty of sunshine. Still well below average for this time of year as we should still manage to get ourselves into the 60s. We’ll have to wait for the weekend for that.

Saturday features a few fair weather clouds but another dry day ahead. Temps finally get back to average in the mid to upper 60s.

Sunday looks to remain dry once again but a northern system will bring a few extra clouds in the afternoon. Temps remain average in the upper 60s making for a great day to get out to see the fall foliage at or near peak colors!

Monday Is another dry day with a few passing clouds in the afternoon. Our next system still well off towards our west is still close enough to influence us a bit. Temps remain in the mid to upper 60s.

Tuesday is another nice fall like day with temps in the mid 60s as clouds begin to push closer to us. A cold front towards our west continues to push closer looking to bring rain Wednesday with another chance of mountain flurries.

In your extended forecast, winter is closing in and as such, our time in the 60s will soon come to an end. Colder weather looks promising in long range forecasts with a few chances of seeing flurries here and there. For those not ready to see winter, don’t fret, no real risk of measurable snow in the near future.







WEDNESDAY:

AM Flurries, Clearing PM & Windy. Highs in the 40s.

THURSDAY:

Mostly sunny but still cool. Highs in the lower 50s.

FRIDAY:

Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the lower 60s.

SATURDAY:

Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the 60s.

SUNDAY:

Partly sunny with more clouds east than west. Highs in the mid60s.

MONDAY:

Partly sunny, warmer. Highs in the 60s.

TUESDAY:

A few morning sprinkles with afternoon clearing. Highs in the low 60s.

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly sunny and very comfortable! Highs in the mid 60s.

THURSDAY:

Partly sunny and warm once again. Highs in the upper 60s.

FRIDAY:

Sunny, mild. Highs in the 60s.