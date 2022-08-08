Today will be like Sunday with most of us staying dry for the first half of the day then showers and a few pop-up thunderstorms form in the afternoon. Temps should climb into the mid 80s with the extra sunshine, just don’t be quick to put away that umbrella.

Tuesday will be a day of growing rain chances. A few isolated showers in the morning possible as a cold front approaches from the west. As it makes its arrival into our region, showers become more widespread with an a few rumbles of thunder mixed in. Highs stay close to the 80 degree mark.

Wednesday our cold front continues to work its way out of the region leaving us with showers off and on all day long. With less sunshine and cooler air bleeding in through the afternoon, highs take a dive into the to upper 70s.

Thursday we’re left with a few stray showers in the morning with general clearing for the afternoon. Winds shifting out of the northwest will keep us cool as we once again see temps struggle into the mid 70s.

Friday brings back the sunshine with only a handful of clouds in the sky. Temps still cool thanks to northwest winds making it feel more like fall than the middle of August. While we’ve been stuck in below average temps for quite some time, it’ll be especially noticeable as we struggle to reach the 70s. Higher elevations, may not get out of the upper 60s!

Saturday we stay dry with lots of sunshine but cooler air is here to stay for a bit longer as we work our way into the mid 70s.

Sunday once again feels like fall with sunshine for everyone and temps in the mid 70s. Lowlands towards the west push into the upper 70s as we transition back into southwest winds.

In our extended forecast, a few rain showers return back into the forecast as a few systems make their way through. All this rain is certainly having a positive effect on our drought conditions typical of late August for our region. Temps remain at or below average. No August 90 degree days just yet.



MONDAY:

Few scattered storms in the afternoon. Highs in the low 80s.

TUESDAY:

Iso. showers AM/stormy PM. Highs in the 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

Rain likely, could be heavy at times. Highs in the mid 70s.

THURSDAY:

Lingering showers/clearing late. Highs in the mid 70s.

FRIDAY:

Mostly sunny. Cool. Highs in the low 70s

SATURDAY:

Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s

SUNDAY:

Sunny and dry. Highs in the mid 70s.

MONDAY:

Most stay dry. Showers build in PM. Highs in the low 80s.

TUESDAY:

Scattered showers return. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

Off and on showers. Highs in the low 80s.