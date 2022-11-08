CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – The National Weather Service announced at 2:23 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8, that dozens of counties are under a Red Flag Warning.
A Red Flag Warning or Fire Weather Warning means that there is an increased risk of fire danger due to warm temperatures, very low humidity and strong winds.
The following counties are under the warning until 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9:
- Ritchie
- Doddridge
- Braxton
- Gilmer
- Lewis
- Harrison
- Taylor
- Upshur
- Barbour
- Northwest Webster
- Southeast Webster
- Northwest Randolph
- Southeast Randolph
- Northwest Pocahontas
- Southeast Pocahontas
- Wood
- Pleasants
- Tyler
- Lincoln
- Putnam
- Kanawha
- Roane
- Wirt
- Calhoun
- Mingo
- Logan
- Boone
- Clay
- McDowell
- Wyoming
- Northwest Raleigh
- Southeast Raleigh
- Northwest Fayette
- Southeast Fayette
- Northwest Nicholas
- Southeast Nicholas
Under a Red Flag Warning, you should not do any outdoor burning or do anything else that could start a fire, such as throwing cigarettes or matches out of your car.
A large portion of counties in Ohio and Kentucky were also added to the Red Flag Warning at 3:14 p.m. on Tuesday.
To see an updated map of counties with high fire risk, click here.