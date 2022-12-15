***WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES***

Go into effect at 7PM tonight for the following counties:

Greenbrier, Monroe, & Giles County until 1PM Thursday, December 15th.

Pocahontas County until 10PM Thursday, December 15th.

Freezing rain with accumulations above 0.05″ will create very slick travel and isolated power outages. Freezing rain is rain that falls a freezes on contact with the surface. An ice glaze will weigh on trees and powerlines and coat roadways creating hazards for those in the higher terrain Wednesday night through Thursday afternoon.



Updated 12/15 at 4:42am

-Your Forecast-

Thursday morning will be a messy one regardless of where your are or what you are seeing. Heavy rain for some will create standing water on the morning commute leading to hydroplaning and skidding. For the higher elevations, icy roads will make driving very hazardous so giving yourself extra time or simply putting off travel until later in the day will be best. Out cold front will push through late morning bring and end to our rain/sleet/snow chances as the day goes on. Winds will be running high most of the day with wind gusts as high as 30mph. Higher on some ridgelines. Highs for the day reach the low 40s. Black ice will be an issue for all for the late evening commute through the overnight.



THURSDAY ELEVATION BREAKDOWN:

Above 2,000 Feet: For portions of eastern Monroe, central Summers, western Greenbrier, southeastern Raleigh, northeastern Mercer, and western Pocahontas counties, freezing rain will be the main issue Thursday morning. By Thursday morning, less than a tenth of an inch of ice can be expected for you leading to hazardous travel and isolated power outages. This is less an ice storm and more a minor inconvenience at this point but as ice goes, it doesn’t take much to cause issues. For us, we’ve dealt with worse so common sense will go a long way.

BELOW 2,000 feet: For folks in Giles, Bland, Tazewell, McDowell, Wyoming, western Raleigh, Fayette, and western Nicholas county, temps will stay just above the freezing mark throughout the different levels of the atmosphere meaning an all rain event Thursday. While some sleet is possible at times of heavier rain, this will simply be a soggy event. Rain totals pushing 3 quarters and inch (3/4 inch) or more in isolated locations may lead to standing water on roadways and backed up storm drain issues but over all, nothing we haven’t been through the last week and a half or so.

Be sure to stay ahead of school closing and delays here: https://www.wvnstv.com/weather/closings/

Friday will hold a few early morning flurries for Pocahontas and Greenbrier counties as a northwest flow develops. Everyone else will see clearing skies through the morning. Black ice for the morning commute will slow you down a bit so take note. Highs struggle their way into the upper 30s and 40s. Clouds build in Friday night with snow flakes possible for all.

Saturday morning will hold a few flakes and even snow showers. Outside of grassy or elevated surface accumulation of a dusting, don’t expect much snow fall. High ridgetops may see a bit more snow early before melting in the morning sunshine. Highs for the day are very cold in the 30s with wind chill values several degrees colder. Winter has arrived!

Sunday is a sunny day at least but if you are planning on going outside, dress warmly as we start in the teens and twenties only reaching the freezing mark by the afternoon. Wind chills will be an issue once again. As the sun sets and Hanukkah officially begins, it will certainly feel like the holiday season as we drop temps back into the teens and twenties.

Monday is more of the same with sunshine and very cold air. Temps do increase over Sunday but not enough to get excited about. We start the day in the teens with afternoon highs just shy of the 40 degree mark.

Tuesday remains dry with a few fair weather clouds here and there. Temps are still frigid as we work our way out of the teens in the morning to the upper 30s by the afternoon.

Wednesday is slightly warmer over the last couple of days but still well below average for this time of year. Mostly sunny conditions will help afternoon temps climb into the upper 30s with some 40 degree spots in the lowlands towards the southwestern parts of our region.

In your extended day forecast we have a bead on the holiday travel week and Christmas forecasts. Cold air will be in place by then so it’ll at least feel festive but black ice issues may complicate travel. We are also watching for the development of at least 2 systems that could bring us a wintery mix that week, including snow on or around Christmas day. We’ll certainly keep you posted!

We’re tracking your chances of a white Christmas for 2022! To be official, 1 inch of fresh snow must be on the ground on Christmas Day. While our chances are slim for many, our mountain counties have a good shot this year! Be sure to check back for updates as we get closer to the holiday weekend.

THURSDAY

Mtn. Sleet/Snow. Rain for everyone else. Highs in the upper 40s.

FRIDAY

Snow/Sleet/Rain for all. Highs in the upper 30s & low 40s.

SATURDAY

Mtn. snow showers. Partly sunny. Highs in the 30s.

SUNDAY

Chilly, sunny. Highs in the low 30s.

MONDAY

Still dry, still cold. Highs in the low 30s.

TUESDAY

Sunny & dry. Highs in the low 30s.

WEDNESDAY

Still dry, still cold. Highs in the 30s.

THURSDAY

Flurries possible, Partly sunny. Highs in the 30s.

FRIDAY

Snow showers, some sun. Highs in the upper 20s/low 30s.

CHRISTMAS EVE- SATURDAY:

Snow Flurries. Clearing Late. Highs in the 20s.

