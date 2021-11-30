Mostly Clear and Cool Tonight.

Tuesday night will bring quiet conditions across the area. We will see mostly clear skies and winds start to die down. Temperatures will be close to average as we remain in the low 30s around the freezing mark as we head into our Wednesday morning commute. We are dry through the evening, but clouds will start to build in by the morning.

Wednesday, we continue to warm up. Highs in the 50s and lows staying at or above the freezing mark will provide some relief from the fairly cold mornings we’ve seen recently. Sunshine will be around for the first half of the day before clouds thicken up and a few showers move in during the evening and overnight hours. Rain looks to be light and we stay warm enough where this should remain mainly rain heading into early Thursday morning.

Rain totals will be minimal. We do need rain to help with the drought status, but it doesn’t look like this will provide much help. Totals will range from a tenth of an inch to a quarter of an inch. Flooding is not a concern with this round of showers.

Thursday, we make the leap closer to 60 degrees as we sit just ahead of a passing cold front. This is a relatively weak front, so we won’t see a drastic drop in temperatures from this, but we do get some rain along the mountains at least. Past that, we should slowly clear out with breaks of sun. Most of the rain will be first thing in the morning with a few showers later at night.

Friday brings back sunshine and temperatures soar. Highs will approach the 60-degree mark across the region. We will stay dry and it will be a nice way to end the workweek. Remember 59 News is participating in our annual Toys for Tots drive on Friday. We will have three groups around the region. We’ll have crews at Wal*Mart locations in Greenbrier, Fayette, and Raleigh counties from 10 AM until 6 PM. Be sure to stop by. The weather should not be an issue.

Saturday, sunny skies remain for everyone though temperatures take a bit of a tumble as we head back to the low to mid-50s for highs in the afternoon. This comes as winds shift to a more northwesterly direction across the region.

Sunday, rain moves in during the evening as a new low pressure builds off to our southwest. Rain will pick up in coverage through the night though steady rain should hold off until Monday morning. Highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Monday, rain, and wind make a return to the forecast. Steady rain is expected through much of the daylight hours as a cold front pulls through. This should be a beneficial rain for everyone, not enough to make up for the dry November we had but it will put a dent in it. Highs in the low 40s.

In the extended forecast, unsettled weather settles into the forecast. A few chances for rain linger towards the middle of December with relatively average temperatures.

As a reminder, the Fall Burn Ban is in effect until December 31 for West Virginia. Take the time to remember the rules, and be sure to use common sense this Fall.

TONIGHT:

Mostly clear with temperatures near average. Lows in the 30s.

WEDNESDAY:

Looking dry in the am, pm showers. Highs in the 50s.

THURSDAY:

Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

FRIDAY:

Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.

SATURDAY:

Looking sunny. Highs in the 50s.

SUNDAY:

Mostly cloudy, showers late. Highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.

MONDAY:

Rain through the day. Highs in the 40s.

TUESDAY

Drying out briefly. Highs in the 40s.

WEDNESDAY:

Rain. Highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.

THURSDAY:

Lingering showers with some wintry mix. Highs in the 40s.

FRIDAY:

Drying out and we’re warming up. Highs near 50.