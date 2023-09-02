Tonight, our dry afternoon will carry into the evening as we settle for a mostly clear night. The winds will be light and variable, which will allow for some fog to show up on Sunday morning, mostly contained near our river valleys. Temperatures for tonight will drop into the low 60s, which isn’t too far off to being seasonably average.

Sunday kicks off with some morning fog, which will be mostly contained to our river valleys. The fog will burn off rather quickly as the sun begins to rise. The rest of your Sunday will see a mostly sunny day with a few clouds sticking around. All the sunshine will help temperatures rise into the 80s, but great weather to still enjoy the Labor Day weekend!

LABOR DAY Monday, begins with a comfortable, mostly clear morning and temperatures in the 60s. We’ll start to see the temperatures bloom during the late morning hours, climbing into the middle and upper 80s by dinnertime. Added humidity will make for a toasty afternoon, but mostly sunny skies will make for a great excuse to light off some fireworks.

Tuesday follows a similar pattern where the morning starts off mostly clear. This will carry into the afternoon as temperatures climb once again into the middle to upper 80s. Winds won’t be much to help as the afternoon will see only a light breeze at best. Definitely a good day to stay hydrated if you have any outdoor activities.

Wednesday continues the warm, summerlike pattern with more dry time expected on Wednesday. Brief relief here of there will be around as a few clouds build in, resulting in a partly cloudy day. But with humidity levels eclipsing muggy conditions, a warm afternoon is on the way with temperatures back in the middle to upper 80s.

Thursday brings back the best shot of clouds and rainfall yet with a system approaching from the northwest. This system will bring in isolated showers and a rumble or two of thunder, primarily in the afternoon as it crosses. The showers will again make it feel muggy outside, but the added cloud cover will drop our temperatures into the low 80s.

Friday ends the work week with more chances for showers. After a fairly calm morning, a mixture of sun and clouds for the late morning and afternoon will help increase the chance for hit or miss storms on Friday afternoon and evening. These storms will slowly fade overnight with the loss of the sunshine. Highs on Friday will continue to be in the low 80s.

Saturday sees the weekend start off with a few clouds and fog in the morning. The rest of the day will be followed by partly cloudy conditions and a mild day as far as temperatures go. Afternoon highs on Saturday will be in the low 80s.

In your extended forecast, we continue to ride the 80s so anyone wanting cooler temperatures will need to wait a little while longer. Hints of sunshine will be the trend with the occasional chance for an afternoon storm will be possible. We continue to monitor the tropics and to see if any storms could impact us as we head to the middle of September.

