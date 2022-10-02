Tonight will be the first night in a while where we will be enjoying some clearing skies in our forecast. As we head into late Sunday night to early Monday morning, much to even all of Ian should be out of our area and that officially means we won’t be dealing with any more rain chances! To go along with that, some areas will see the potential of some clearing skies but most will stay mostly cloudy tonight. But, while the rain chances and the clouds will be going away, the cold temperatures will not as we will be getting down into the mid 40s to start your work week.

Monday features a slow clearing of skies, as Ian’s remnants finally work their way out of the region. Highs will rebound as a result, with low 60s expected in the region. It’ll feel pretty decent considering how cool the weekend has been!

Tuesday brings in more sunshine and a continued trend of warmer weather, with highs in the lower 60s.

Wednesday is even warmer, with plenty of sunshine and highs bac up into the middle 60s despite a chilly start.

Thursday will feature the warmest weather of the week, with highs likely in the upper 60s out ahead of a cold front, which promises to deliver more chilly weather into the region.

Friday could provide an isolated shower or two in the morning with that cold front nearby still but sunshine will return for the afternoon, with highs in the middle 50s – a bit cooler once again!

Saturday starts off with a cold start, but we should be mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with temperatures continuing to stick into the mid 50s. Beautiful day to enjoy outdoor festivities!

Sunday will feel very similar to Saturday where we will have mostly sunny skies and fairly cold temperatures with them still sticking in the low to mid 50s.

Looking ahead, we COULD be looking at our first real chance for a freeze for the following weekend. Long-term solutions are pointing to a cold air mass in place and if coupled with mostly clear skies, will allow overnight temperatures both Friday night and into Saturday night of next week to fall deep into the 30s. A Fall-like air mass will likely linger into next week – so those fall colors will really start to begin to shine in our region over the next ten days or so across the higher elevations!

TONIGHT

Showers gradually clearing but mostly cloudy skies. Lows in the mid 40s.

MONDAY

Partly cloudy and warmer, with highs in the lower 60s.

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny and warmer once again, with highs in the lower to middle 60s.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny and nice! Highs in the middle 60s.

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny and beautiful! We’ll see highs jump into the lower 70s.

FRIDAY

Partly cloudy with a morning sprinkle and cooler, with highs in the middle 50s.

SATURDAY

Frost/freeze possible in the morning, partly cloudy with highs in the middle 50s.

SUNDAY

Frost/freeze possible in the morning, mostly sunny with highs in the low 50s.

MONDAY

Stray shower chance, but still partly cloudy. Highs in the low 50s.

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny and cool. Highs still sticking in the mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny and temperatures rebounding. Highs in the 60s.