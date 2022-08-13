Tonight we continue the Saturday afternoon trend of staying dry but we have some more clouds pushing through the area! With the weather staying wonderful, it would be the perfect opportunity to enjoy some backyard grilling or even a trip to the State Fair this evening. Lows will get down into the upper 50s.

Sunday once again feels like fall with sunshine for everyone and temps in the middle 70s. A few scattered showers in the afternoon are a good bet, as a system begins to work its way into our region. However, it’s not a washout by any stretch!

Monday thunderstorms are a good bet and some of those storms could produce some locally heavy rainfall with a cold front pushing through. With that said, we are not expecting widespread flooding issues, with most of us picking up around a half inch to one inch of rain. Highs will be in the 70s.

Tuesday only provides a few isolated showers over the mountains, with most of us dry, as we’ll see highs in the 70s once again.

Wednesday will be dry once again with temperatures in the middle 70s and cooler air once again working in. It’ll be another beautiful day!

Thursday brings back the chance for a couple of isolated storms but most of us will once again be dry, with highs in the middle 70s.

Friday will start to get a little bit warmer with temperatures getting into the high 70s but most of us should still remain dry. Highs in the upper 70s.

In our extended forecast, we’ll have a few chances for scattered showers next week but temperatures look to remain cool until the end of next week. That’s when a ridge of high pressure will return, giving us warmer temperatures as highs will likely soar into the 80s once again. We are not done with summer yet and there are signs of a pretty warm airmass on the way toward the beginning of September.

Late summer storms can bring all sorts of dangers from strong winds, flash flooding, and hail so be sure to stay ahead of the storms with the StormTracker59 app for either Google or Android devices. You can also follow along with our interactive radar, track power outages, and view video forecasts right from our website! Having three ways to get alerts to weather dangers is the best way to stay safe when summer storms push in.

TONIGHT:

Clear and cool night. Lows in the upper 50s.

SUNDAY:

Few scattered afternoon storms. Highs in the middle 70s.

MONDAY:

Scattered storms likely. Highs in the middle 70s.

TUESDAY:

Isolated PM showers. Highs in the middle 70s.

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly sunny and NICE! Highs in the middle 70s.

THURSDAY:

Isolated shower or two. Highs in the middle 70s.

FRIDAY:

Mostly sunny and getting warmer! Highs near 80.

SATURDAY:

Partly sunny and warm. Highs in the lower 80s.

SUNDAY:

Few scattered storms. Highs in the lower 80s.

MONDAY:

A few stray showers, partly cloudy. Highs in the low 80s.

TUESDAY:

Partly cloudy and warm. Highs in the low 80s.