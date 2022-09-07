Wednesday continues to be gloomy and damp feel for the morning with a few more breaks in the clouds for the afternoon. Temps are hurt by a northwest wind which will keep us in the low to mid 70s. A few pop-up showers and even a rumble of thunder is possible in the afternoon.

Thursday will be a day of slow clearing as our stubborn system pushes out and high pressure tries to work its way in. More dry hours than not with more blue showing up in the sky will help temps push into the upper 70s. Only an isolated chance of showers in the afternoon.

Friday, high pressure takes back control bringing with it sunshine and mostly clear skies. We’ll certainly feel more like early fall than late summer as temperature push closer to the 80 degree mark with our mountains staying closer to the mid and upper 70s. High school football is looking fantastic at this point, with temperatures at kickoff in the middle 70s dropping down into the upper 60s during the game.

Saturday is trending drier as Tropical Storm Earl makes his turn back out to sea. This will open up a more normal weather pattern for us for the weekend for this time of year. Temps are still running chilly in the low to mid 70s. A few scattered showers here and there in the afternoon may interrupt your outdoor plans but Sunday looks to be the best bet for showers.

Sunday, a system pushes in from the south adding a touch more humidity to our region and a few afternoon and early evening showers and even thunderstorms. Temps are still running cool in the low to mid 70s.

Monday will be a mixed bag kind of day with a dry start and afternoon showers here and there. No real relief from the chill either as temps once again are stuck in the low to mid 70s. A trend that will soon become our new normal with fall just around the corner.

Tuesday will be our first day since Friday where we will see plentiful sun across the region. We have the chance for some stray showers in the mountains but it should be partly cloudy and sunny. Temperatures getting into the mid 70s.

In our extended forecast, the Atlantic hurricane season is nearly at peak activity for the year so tropical storms and hurricanes will be something we keep our eye on. While we don’t see direct impacts from these types of systems, they do tend to influence our weather from time to time. The seasonal fall transition is also underway typically meaning we see a few more rainy days than not to start, and this year looks no different. At least we’ve got a few drier days ahead for the end of next week and into next weekend for now!

WEDNESDAY

Gloomy start, some sun. Sct. PM storms. Highs in the middle 70s.

THURSDAY

More sunshine, Iso. PM Rumbles. Highs in the upper 70s.

FRIDAY

Sunshine & comfy. Highs in the upper 70s/low 80s.

SATURDAY

A few showers here and there. Partly cloudy. Highs in the middle 70s.

SUNDAY

Better chance of rain. Cool. Highs in the low 70s.

MONDAY

Some sun. Few scattered showers. Highs in the middle 70s.

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny. Comfy. Highs in the mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY

Sunshine & nice. Highs in the middle 70s.

THURSDAY

Still comfy. Iso. PM Shower. Highs in the mid 70s.

FRIDAY

Mostly sunny with an isolated shower or two. Highs in the upper 70s.