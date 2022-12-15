***WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES***

Remain in effect for the following counties:

Pocahontas County until 10PM Thursday, December 15th.

Watch out for freezing rain and additional ice accumulations around 0.10 of an inch. Winds could be gusting as high as 40 mph. Pay attention because difficult travel conditions are possible. This could potentially impact the evening commute Thursday.



UPDATED AT 3:32 PM

-Your Forecast-

Tonight we will continue to see some stray to light shower chances still possible into the early nighttime hours. Thankfully, in the later hours of Thursday, our rain chances should slowly die down and we will be left with mostly cloudy skies. Now, while the rain chances should be gone, the commute through the evening, nighttime, and early Friday morning will need to be taken with caution. With most temperatures tonight expected to drop below the freezing mark and combine that with slick roadways, black ice will be an issue, especially in the higher elevations.

Be sure to stay ahead of school closing and delays here: https://www.wvnstv.com/weather/closings/

Friday will hold a few early morning flurries for Pocahontas and Greenbrier counties as a northwest flow develops. Everyone else will see clearing skies through the morning. Black ice for the morning commute will slow you down a bit so take note. Highs struggle their way into the upper 30s and 40s. Clouds build in Friday night with snow flakes possible for all.

Saturday morning will hold a few flakes and even snow showers. Outside of grassy or elevated surface accumulation of a dusting, don’t expect much snow fall. High ridgetops may see a bit more snow early before melting in the morning sunshine. Highs for the day are very cold in the 30s with wind chill values several degrees colder. Winter has arrived!

Sunday continues to hold off for a few more mountain flakes but a sunny day at least. If you are planning on going outside, dress warmly as we start in the teens and twenties only reaching the upper 20s, low 30s by the afternoon. Wind chills will be an issue once again. As the sun sets and Hanukkah officially begins, it will certainly feel like the holiday season as we drop temps back into the teens and twenties.

Monday is more of the same with sunshine and very cold air. Temps do increase over Sunday but not enough to get excited about. We start the day in the teens with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Tuesday remains dry with a few fair weather clouds here and there. Temps are still frigid as we work our way out of the teens in the morning to the upper 30s, low 40s by the afternoon.

Wednesday is slightly warmer over the last couple of days but still well below average for this time of year. Mostly sunny conditions will help afternoon temps climb into the upper 30s with some 40 degree spots in the lowlands towards the southwestern parts of our region.

Thursday we will start out with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies in the afternoon but rain showers will be returning into the region into the evening hours. With temperatures expected to only get into the low 30s, don’t be surprised to see some flurries in our forecast.

In your extended day forecast we have a bead on the holiday travel week and Christmas forecasts. Cold air will be in place by then so it’ll at least feel festive but black ice issues may complicate travel. We are also watching for the development of at least 2 systems that could bring us a wintery mix that week, including snow on or around Christmas day. We’ll certainly keep you posted!

We’re tracking your chances of a white Christmas for 2022! To be official, 1 inch of fresh snow must be on the ground on Christmas Day. While our chances are slim for many, our mountain counties have a good shot this year! Be sure to check back for updates as we get closer to the holiday weekend.

TONIGHT

Gradual drying out with mostly cloudy skies Lows in the upper 20s, low 30s.

FRIDAY

Mtn. snow showers, mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s & low 40s.

SATURDAY

Mtn. snows showers, partly sunny. Highs in the 30s.

SUNDAY

Partly sunny afternoon. Highs in the low 30s.

MONDAY

Still dry, still cold. Highs in the low 30s.

TUESDAY

Sunny & dry. Highs in the low 40s.

WEDNESDAY

Still dry, still cold. Highs in the 30s.

THURSDAY

Flurries possible late, Partly sunny morning. Highs in the 30s.

FRIDAY

Snow showers, some sun. Highs in the upper 20s/low 30s.

CHRISTMAS EVE- SATURDAY:

Some snow Flurries. Clearing Late. Highs in the 20s.

CHRISTMAS DAY – SUNDAY:

Partly sunny skies. Highs in the 20s.