Sunday a cold front stalls out over our region bringing isolated showers in the morning. Some clearing expected for the afternoon. Temps aren’t hurt much as we reach the upper 60s and low 70s. Winds still racing 10-15mph with gusts as high as 25-30mph.

Monday our stalled front continue to bring a shower risk to the region for the morning hours. Eventually we’ll clear things up for the afternoon and winds will begin to dial back. Temps remain above average in the mid to upper 60s.

ELECTION DAY should be an easy on to get out to the polls for. Mostly sunny skies and temps in the mid to upper 60s will keep things comfortable.

Early risers Tuesday will be treated to a total lunar eclipse! The eclipse starts at 3am with totality around 6am. Thanks to the time change, those up early enough will be able to find the red moon along the southwestern horizon as we expect clear conditions.

Wednesday will be another dry day with temps continuing to cool. Low to mid 60s expected with mostly sunny skies. Clouds increase Wednesday night ahead of another rain maker.

Thursday brings a few showers here and there with some dry hours throughout the day. Temps are on a downward slide still as we top out in the low to mid 60s. About average for this time of year.

Friday we be a day we will be keeping an eye on with a potential tropical disturbance out in the Atlantic. This system could potentially bring some rain showers into our region, but we will continue to monitor the situation to see if anything changes. Expect a mostly cloudy day with temperatures into the low 60s.

In your extended forecast we’re watching for upper level winds to finally make the fall change. This means a few more rainy days for us as well as a more rollercoaster ride in temps. All things considered we’re right on par with a typical November weather pattern.

Remember, Fall Fire Season is in effect for West Virginia. With trees now dropping their leaves more and more along with fairly dry stretches on the way, follow fire bans in effect closely. Fall brush and forest fires can get out of hand quickly with all the extra dry fuel lying around.

SUNDAY:

Lingering showers off and on. Still windy. Highs in the the upper 60s/low 70s.

MONDAY

AM showers, PM clearing. Highs near 70 again!

ELECTION DAY – TUESDAY

Mix of sun and clouds, continued clearing. Highs slightly cooler in the upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY

Building clouds but dry. Highs in the mid 60s.

THURSDAY

Hit and miss showers late . Highs in the low 60s.

FRIDAY

Showers building in. Highs in the low 60s.

SATURDAY

Early showers, clearing late. Highs in the low to mid 50s.

SUNDAY

Cooling off quickly. Highs in the upper 40s.

MONDAY

A dry day but a colder one. Highs in the upper 40s.

TUESDAY

Sunshine with temperatures rebounding a bit. Highs in the low 50s.