Tonight will be another cloudy night but not a washout one. It will be mostly cloudy to overcast skies at times thanks to the leftover remnants of this afternoons cold front. We still have enough to where we can see a few showers show up in the area, but most of the area should remain dry while the rain showers stick around in the higher elevations. The two biggest things to watch out for is the higher elevations could see some freezing rain. The other thing to keep in mind is the winds, is that they will still be between 10 to 15 mph out of the west with wind gusts 20+. A couple of things to watch out for to start your work week on Monday!

Monday is a chilly day, with a few morning snow showers and freezing rain over the mountains. It’ll be mostly cloudy for a majority of the day with some clearing in our area, but still partly cloudy by dinner time. As mentioned, it will be a chilly day thanks to the cold air from the front, look for highs to be in the low 40s.

Tuesday is gearing up to be a partly sunny to mostly sunny day with highs once again pushing back into the low 50s. Despite the partial cloud cover, a comfortable day as many transition back to work and school.

Wednesday once again looks wet with a stout storm system pushing through, with highs in the mid to upper 50s. This almost certainly looks like an umbrella day, so be prepared and make sure your ready for the rain!

Thursday keeps the chance for a few stray showers possible in the morning, with highs in the upper 30s, low 40s with mostly cloudy skies by the afternoon. Some of those showers could be in the form of a few snowflakes over the WV mountains.

Friday marks the return of sunshine, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 40s with high pressure sticking around!

Saturday could feature a couple of stray to isolated showers but it will not be washout to end your work week. Temperatures will be climbing up a little bit, getting into the low 50s by the afternoon.

Sunday could bring a couple more rain showers into the area as well, but once again like Saturday where it will not be a washout in the afternoon. Highs once again stay in the low to mid 50s.

In your extended day forecast temperatures fluctuate a bit and we are getting more into the above normal side of temperatures. A bit of an unsettled period for the start of December but no big indications of a cold snap or snow chance just yet.

TONIGHT

Mostly cloudy with lingering MTN showers and windy conditions. Highs near 60.

MONDAY

Mostly cloudy with perhaps a morning sprinkle or snowflake in the mountains. Highs in the low 40s.

TUESDAY

A couple of clouds but sunshine remains. Highs in the low 50s.

WEDNESDAY

Clouds increasing, rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

THURSDAY

AM mountain flurries. Colder, with highs near the 40 mark.

FRIDAY

Clearing skies with sunshine but still cooler. Highs in the upper 40s

SATURDAY

A few showers possible. Highs in the low 50s.

SUNDAY

Mostly cloudy with showers possible. Highs in the low 50s.

MONDAY

Remains mostly cloudy with a few stray showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

TUESDAY

Cloudy at times with a few more showers. Highs in the low 50s.

WEDNESDAY

A little bit more sunshine but colder. Highs in the upper 30s.